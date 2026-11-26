Modi Govt reconvenes the ‘Monsoon Session 2026’

The Narendra Modi government in New Delhi has reconvened the ‘Monsoon Session 2026’ of the Parliament which has been in abeyance since August 13, 2026 for a record period.

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government in New Delhi has reconvened the ‘Monsoon Session 2026’ of the Parliament which has been in abeyance since August 13, 2026 for a record period.

In a post on social media platform X, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju said the government has requested the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker to reconvene both the houses of the Parliament.

“The Government has requested Speaker Lok Sabha and Chairman Rajya Sabha to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026 respectively to transact essential Government Business”, he wrote.

The "Special Parliament Session" will last till Thursday December 03, 2026.

“Subject to exigencies of the business, the sitting of both the Houses may conclude on 3rd December, 2026”, Rijiju said.

The 2026 Monsoon Session of the Parliament was convened on July 20, 2026 . Both the Houses of the Parliament were on August 13, 2026 adjourned sine die because of the deadlock over the Delhi Police Action against the students protesting at Jantar Mantar .

Because the President of India did not formally prorogued either Houses of the Parliament following the August adjournment sine die—leaving the session technically active for over 100 days, the government is resuming the existing Monsoon Session.

Interestingly, it is actually the time for the government to convene the Winter Session of the Parliament. The Winter Session last year was held from December 1 to 19, 2025. As per the Parliamentary procedure, the notification for a Parliament Session should be issued at least 14 days in advance. The Modi government however has not yet issued any notification for the 2026 Winter Session.

Bills under consideration for the Special Session

There are speculations that the Narendra Modi government is planning to re-introduce the Constitutional Amendment bill which relates to the delimitation.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 or Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which seeks to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from the existing 543 to 850, was failed to pass the Parliament when it was first introduced in the April 2025 Special Session .

There are reports that the Modi government has garnered the needed number to pass the bill, and it has hence decided to reconvene the Special Session of both the Houses on Nov 30 and Dec 2, 2026 respectively.

The Narendra Modi government has linked the delimitation bill with the introduction of 33% reservation for women, and it wants to implement it in 2029 after the delimitation of the Parliamentary Constituencies.

The opposition, on the other hand, is of the view that since the Women’s Reservation Bill has already been passed in the Parliament Session September 2023 and has already become a law, the government should implement it immediately and without any further delay.

There are also the reports of cracks in the opposition bloc as NCP (Sharad Pawar), DMK and some other parties that had opposed the delimitations bill have now agreed to help the government.

The indication that the NCP (Sharad Pawar) is onboard became evident when the party MP and daughter of Sharad Pawar Supriya Sule talking to the media today morning gave a positive signal. She however said that the final party decision will only be taken when the draft of the bill will be made available.

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