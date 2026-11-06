A Record 97 Muslims (and Counting) Elected in 2026 U.S. Midterms



A record, 97 American Muslims, have won the 2026 U.S. Midterm elections whereas 15 others are leading in races that have not yet been called, according to the latest update released by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

2026 US Midterm Election Results: A record, 97 American Muslims, have won the 2026 U.S. Midterm elections whereas 15 others are leading in races that have not yet been called, according to the latest update released by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Polling for the Midterm Elections was held across the United States on Tuesday November 03, 2026. The counting of votes began soon after the polling ended on Tuesday.

As per the latest results, the Democratic Party has taken control of the Senate as well as the House of Representatives – winning 54/100 and 253/435 seats respectively.

On the other hand, Donald Trump’s Republican Party has won 44 and 157 seats in the Senate and the House.

Muslims in U.S. Politics

A record number of American Muslims had contested the highly polarized elections in the American history. And, despite the rampant Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hate campaign, and millions of dollars pumped-in to make sure they are defeated, as many 97 American Muslims have already won the 2026 U.S. Midterm elections counting for which is still underway.

The number is likely to cross 100, as a total of 15 Muslims are leading in races that have not yet been called and 06 Muslim candidates are running in races that are too close to call, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

As many as 50 other Muslims across 21 states of the United States, have lost the elections, the CAIR reported.

Of the 97 Muslims who have won the 2026 US elections at the federal, state and local levels, Dr Abdulrahman Mohammed El-Sayed will enter in the U.S. Senate, 08 others will represent their constituencies in the U.S. Congress and 38 will mark their presence in various state legislatives.

Muslim Representation in U.S. up by 18%

In total, CAIR and CAIR Action are tracking 168 American Muslim candidates, who made it past their primaries and sought local, state, and federal office during the 2026 election cycle.

The preliminary total sets a new midterm election record in CAIR’s tracking, surpassing the 82 Muslim electoral victories reported in 2022 by 15, an increase of approximately 18 percent.

Incumbents and First Timers

Among the eight American Muslims, who have won the 2026 U.S. Mid Term Elections, 04 - Ilhan Omar , Rashida Tlaib, Lateefah Simon and Andre Carson, have retained their seats.

Among the other 04, Dr Abdul El-Sayed has won the U.S. Senate elections from Michigan. Dr El-Sayed will be the first Muslim to enter the Upper House of the U.S. Parliament as Senator.

Dr. Adam Hamawy, Gaza doctor and surgeon, won the Congressional race in New Jersey’s 12th District, becoming the state’s first Muslim member of the U.S. Congress. Dr Adam, the Army veteran and surgeon had volunteered on medical missions in Gaza in 2024 and 2025 is now serving as Congressman.

Darializa Avila Chevalier was reported among the winners in New York’s 13th District.

Aisha Wahab, the Afghan-American who entered Congress after an August special election , won a full term in California’s 14th District.

Other American Muslims on course to victory

In the Midwest, several Muslim candidates secured victories or established leads in state legislative contests. Abbas Alawieh, Alabas Farhat and Jalal Abdallah have won Michigan legislative races, while Munira Abdullahi and Ismail Mohamed won their respective Ohio House contests.

State Rep. Nabeela Syed flipped a Republican-held Illinois State Senate seat, defeating appointed Sen. Darby Hills in the 26th District. Abdelnasser Rashid retained his seat in the Illinois House. Mariam Saad Bazzi was also among the winners in Michigan’s Court of Appeals election.

Minnesota saw victories by state lawmakers Omar Fateh and Zaynab Mohamed, while Mohamud Noor and Samakab Hussein secured their uncontested legislative races.

In Oregon, state Senator Kayse Jama retained his seat without opposition. However, Nafisa Fai remained behind Pam Treece in the race for Washington County Chair, where additional ballots were still being counted.

In Washington state, Osman Salahuddin led his race for the 48th District state House seat with about 69% of the vote.

In the Northeast, Aber Kawas won New York’s 12th State Senate District, while incumbent Robert Jackson retained his seat without opposition.

Connecticut lawmakers Maryam Khan and Saud Anwar also won their respective state Senate races. MD Rahman was seeking re-election in Connecticut’s 4th Senate District, where results were not yet available. Madinah Wilson-Anton and Tarik Khan retained their legislative seats in Delaware and Pennsylvania, respectively.

In the South, Ruwa Romman won Georgia’s State Senate District 7, while Sheikh Rahman retained his seat without opposition. Farooq Mughal won back his former Georgia House seat, flipping the district from Republican to Democratic control.

Texas lawmakers Salman Bhojani and Suleman Lalani secured re-election, while Letitia Plummer won the Harris County Judge election. North Carolina state Senator Mujtaba Mohammed also retained his seat.

Iman Jodeh won Colorado’s State Senate District 29, according to the Muslim Network TV.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic