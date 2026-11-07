‘420’: Rahul Gandhi doubles down attack on Modi govt after E20 lab tests



Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Saturday November 07, 2026 intensified the Congress Party’s attack on the Narendra Modi government after the Karnataka government found E20 Petrol containing more than the permissible limit of Ethanol

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Saturday November 07, 2026 intensified the Congress Party’s attack on the Narendra Modi government after the Karnataka government found E20 Petrol containing more than the permissible limit of Ethanol.

In a post on social media platform X a day after Karnataka Ministry of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs shared the lab test reports of Petrol samples obtained from various Indian companies, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP government in New Delhi of ‘stealing from the people’s pockets’, and said E20 has turned into 420.

“E20 turned into 420 - stealing petrol from the public’s cars! The Modi government says - petrol contains 20% ethanol. The Karnataka government collected petrol samples from 7 districts and had them tested at an accredited lab.

“11 out of 14 samples contained more than 20% Ethanol… 31.2% at IOCL, 30.5% at HPCL… IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, Nayara, Shell - whether government-owned or private - all exceeded the limit, and the companies’ own labs didn’t even report the ethanol content”, Rahul wrote on X.

“In other words, you’re paying for expensive petrol, but ethanol is being pumped into your tank. Who loses out? You”, Rahul said.

Read Rahul Gandhi's Post on X

E20 बना 420 - जनता की गाड़ी से पेट्रोल चोरी! मोदी सरकार कहती है - पेट्रोल में 20% एथेनॉल है। कर्नाटक सरकार ने 7 ज़िलों से पेट्रोल के सैंपल लेकर मान्यता प्राप्त लैब में जाँच करवाई। नतीजा देखिए - 14 में से 11 सैंपल में 20% से ज़्यादा एथेनॉल - IOCL में 31.2%, HPCL में 30.5% - IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, Nayara, Shell - सरकारी हों या प्राइवेट - सब सीमा से ऊपर - और कंपनियों की अपनी लैब ने एथेनॉल की मात्रा रिपोर्ट में लिखी ही नहीं मतलब आप पैसा महंगे पेट्रोल का दे रहे हैं, टंकी में एथेनॉल भरा जा रहा है। नुकसान किसका? आपका। आपकी गाड़ी इतना एथेनॉल पचाने के लिए बनी ही नहीं - मतलब, घटता माइलेज, बार-बार मैकेनिक। शौक से ली गई गाड़ी की बर्बादी। और पंप पर लिखा तक नहीं कि टंकी में क्या डाला जा रहा है - चुनने का कोई विकल्प नहीं। मोदी जी, बताइए - देश की टंकी में क्या भरा जा रहा है? पेट्रोल में असल में कितना एथेनॉल है? 20% से ज़्यादा मिलावट करने वाली कंपनियों पर कार्रवाई कब होगी? और डिबेट की चुनौती अब भी खड़ी है। ये मुद्दा भी जोड़ लेंगे - आपकी नीतियों से असल में फ़ायदा किसे हो रहा है? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 7, 2026

Rahul added that the cars have not built to handle that much Ethanol, resulting in lower mileage and repeated trips to the mechanic.

“A car you bought with such enthusiasm is being ruined. And there’s not even a sign at the pump telling you what’s being put in your tank - no choice at all”, he wrote.

Rahul Gandhi also asked the Narendra Modi government to come clean on the exact quantity of Ethanol actually the companies are blending and asked when action against the oil firms for mixing more than the permissible limit will be taken.

“Mr. Modi, tell us - what’s being put in the country’s tank? How much ethanol is actually in the petrol? When will action be taken against companies mixing in more than 20%?” Rahul Gandhi asked.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic