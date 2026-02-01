JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration Starts: Link, Key Dates

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration: Link, Key Dates

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started online registration and application process of the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 from today i.e. Sunday February 01, 2026, and here are the link to apply and important dates.

The National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2026 in Computer Based Test (CBT Mode) in two sessions.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 was conducted from January 21 to 29, 2026. The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will be held in April 2026.

A student can appear in either of the two or both the sessions of the Joint Entrance Exam.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration

According to the notification released by the NTA, registration and online application process for JEE Main Session 2 will begin today and end on February 25, 2026.

Candidates, who had not appeared in the JEE Main Session 1, will be required to register them using the registration link given on the official website.

Candidates, who had appeared in the JEE Main Session 1, will not be required to apply again. They can log-in using the ID and password created earlier, chose medium of paper, state code, exam city preference and pay the fees to appear in the Session 2.

The NTA in its notification further said that the Engineering Entrance JEE Main Session 2 for the year 2026 will be held from April 02 to 09, 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Important Dates

Online Registration Start Date: February 01, 2026

Last date of application: February 25, 2026 upto 09:00 PM

Last date of fees payment: February 25, 2026 upto 09:00 PM upto 11:50 PM

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Date: April 02 to 09, 2026

Announcement of JEE Main City Information: A week before the exam

Downloading of JEE Main 2026 Admit Card: Will be announced later

JEE Main Exam Centre, Date and Shift: As mentioned in the admit card

Display of JEE Main Recorded Responses and Answer Keys: Will be announced later

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result: Will be announced later

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration Steps

Go to the official website: " jeemain.nta.nic.in ".

". Click on the link marked as "Registration for JEE (Main) 2026 Session-2 is Live" in the latest section of the home page.

Click on "New Candidate Registration"

Carefully read the instructions and complete the online form.

Candidates should also pay the exam fee to confirm JEE Main registration.

To be on the safer side, candidates can also download Information Bulletin and the list of exam cities to make proper choice of exam centre.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key

Meanwhile, the NTA has said the OMR sheet of the candidates and Provisional Answer Key of the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 conducted from January 21 to 29, 2026 will be released on February 04, 2026.

Following the release of the JEE Main Provisional Answer Keys, candidates will be given a chance to raise objectios, if any, before the given deadline.

Candidates should note that they will be required to pay the prescribed fee to raise objections. The NTA will then analyse the objections raised by the candidates, and publish the Final Answer Key. The JEE Main result will be based on the final answer key.

Candidates should note that the NTA will declare the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result, possibly by February 12. The rank and list of toppers will be published along with the JEE Main Session 2 result.

