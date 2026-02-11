Ritu Tawde takes over as Mumbai Mayor

Mumbai: BJP Corporator, Ritu Tawde, has been elected as the New Mayor of Mumbai Wednesday February 11, 2026.

Ritu Tawde, originally a Congress leader who later joined the BJP, is a two-term corporator from Ward 132 in Ghatkopar.

She was elected as the Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) unopposed as the Shiv Sena (UBT) decided not to field any candidate against her.

Ritu Tawde’s election as new New Mayor in Mumbai ended more than 30-year rule of the Shiv Sena (Thackeray) in the BMC.

In the Deputy Mayor Election, Sanjay Ghadi of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) won unopposed.

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani formally declared Ritu Tawde and Sanjay Ghadi as Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections in BMC Wednesday came after the BJP emerged the single largest party in the 2026 Mumbai Corporation Election the result of which was declared on January 16, 2026.

The BJP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) respectively won 89 and 29 of the total 227 seats, together winning a total of 118 seats which is more than the half way mark needed to elect Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Shiv Sena (UBT), which had controlled the civic body for more than two decades, won 65 seats. The Congress won 24 seats, AIMIM 08, and the MNS won 06 seats. The NCP factions were split with the Sharad Pawar group winning 1 seat and the Ajit Pawar faction bagging 3 seats.

