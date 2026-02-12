In a First, Bengaluru Organises Ramadan Book Fair

The first edition of the Ramadan Book Fair was held on 7th and 8th February at Beary’s Amity in Bengaluru.

The two-day event was organised by Little Amanah and House of Peace (HOP Club) with the aim to promote a culture of reading and helping the Muslim community prepare spiritually and intellectually for the holy month of Ramadan.

The Ramadan Book Fair was founded by Shaik Zakeer Hussain and Zulekha Shakoor Rajani of Little Amanah, and Ambreen Vikhar of House of Peace (HOP Club). The fair was organised nearly two weeks before the start of Ramadan to encourage engagement with books, ideas, and discussions relevant to faith, learning, and contemporary life.

Speaking about the vision behind the initiative, Ambreen Vikhar, co-founder of the Ramadan Book Fair and founder of House of Peace (HOP Club), said, “The idea behind the Ramadan Book Fair was to re-centre reading as an act of spiritual preparation, not merely information consumption. The response showed us that people are yearning for spaces that invite depth, reflection, and intentional engagement, especially in the lead-up to Ramadan.”

The event featured a wide range of Islamic books covering Qur’an, Seerah, spirituality, parenting, youth issues, character development, and contemporary challenges facing the Ummah. The fair aimed to revive reading and reflection by connecting readers with Islamic publishers, scholars, and educators. It also provided a platform for local Muslim NGOs, Islamic schools, and ethical brands to present their initiatives in a family-friendly and value-aligned environment.

Rare historical books and manuscripts on display

In addition to book kiosks, the fair included a display of rare historical books and manuscripts by M.A. Delvi’s Indo-Orient Library. The collection featured rare Urdu books, manuscripts, and works on Sufi traditions, including writings related to Jalaluddin Rumi . The library is recognised as an important resource for researchers and scholars of Indo-Islamic history, spirituality, and literature.

Both days of the book fair began with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an. The inauguration and inaugural address were delivered by Maulana Anees Ahmed Rashadi, Vice Principal of Darul Uloom Sabeel-ur-Rashad, Bengaluru.

The first day included a session conducted by Ambreen Vikhar for members of the House of Peace (HOP Ladies Club). Other sessions on the first day included a workshop on Why Learn the Seerah by Mohammed Yunus, panel discussions titled Breaking the Silence: Understanding Addiction and Mental Health in the Muslim Community and From Vision to Collective Action: Building a Community Around a Cause, and a skit performance by students of Iqra International School.

The day also featured the release of The Prakritic Diet by Dr Farah Adam Mukadam, along with a workshop on Exploring Halal & Regulated Wealth Building by Abdul Hadi Shaikh, Founder and CEO of Islamicly.

On the second day, Zaid Hussain delivered a talk titled Joys of Fasting. Panel discussions were held on Taʿleem and Tarbiyah and The Many Voices of Muslim Women Authors, featuring Muslim women writers. Syed Habeeb (Coach Habeeb) spoke on What Legacy Are You Leaving Behind, and Dr Maria Khan delivered a talk titled Raising Readers, Nurturing Believers: From Bedtime Stories to Believing Hearts.

The day also included a skit performance by children of House of Peace (HOP Club) and the release of the Faris and Reem children’s book series by Shaik Zakeer Hussain and Zulekha Shakoor Rajani, published by Little Amanah.

A strong focus of the Ramadan Book Fair was on children and youth. Several children’s workshops were conducted, along with story writing and public speaking competitions. A dedicated section titled Kidspreneur allowed children to set up stalls and sell products, introducing them to entrepreneurship at an early age.

The Ramadan Book Fair received an overwhelming response, with more than 2,000 people attending the two-day event. Reflecting on the response, Zulekha Shakoor Rajani, co-founder of the Ramadan Book Fair, said, “While the footfall of over 2,000 people was encouraging, what truly stayed with us were the quiet, human moments, children asking how to motivate themselves to read and write, families leaving with bags full of books, and people from all backgrounds feeling that this space was meant for them. The fair showed us that when access is kept open and intention is sincere, reading, learning, and community can become deeply inclusive and transformative.”

The organisers stated that the Ramadan Book Fair aims to become a recurring platform to encourage reading, reflection, and community learning, particularly among younger generations, in preparation for the month of Ramadan.

