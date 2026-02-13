Bangladesh: BNP registers landslide victory in National Elections

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), projected to win over 200 of the total 300 seats in Jatiya Sangsad, has already won more than 151 seats in the Bangladesh National Elections where counting of votes are in the final stage

[Soon to take charge as new Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, cast his vote Thursday Feb 12, 2026.]

Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies) are emerging as the main opposition, winning 5 to 70 seats in the country's parliamentary elections.

Polling for the Parliamentary Elections in Bangladesh was held on Thursday February 12, 2026, marking the first national vote since the 2024 student-led uprising that ousted long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and15-year autocratic rule of her Awami League party.

As many as 1,400 protesters were killed during the uprising - with Hasina accused of having directly ordered the crackdown, an allegation she denies. Hasina's party, the Awami League, was banned from contesting this election.

An interim government led by Nobel laureate Mohammed Yunus was formed after Hasina fled to India on August 05, 2024 . The Yunus’ government took care of holding the parliamentary elections.

The BNP was founded by former Bangladesh President Ziaur Rahman. The party was later led by his wife Khaleda Zia who died two months ago. Her son, Tarique Rahman, is widely expected to become the next Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman has won from both the constituencies from where he contested the 2026 elections. Tarique Rahman had returned to Bangladesh from nearly 17 years in exile on December 26, 2025.

Bangladesh Eelection at a Glance

Total number of voters: 127,711,793

Total number of male voters: 64,825,361

Total number of female voters: 62,885,200

Total number of transgender voters: 1,232

Total seats: 300

Total Parties: 50+



Total candidates: 2,028

Bangladesh Eelection 2026 Party-wise Final Results

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)+: Total seats won so far 204

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami +: Total seats won so far 76

National Citizen Party (NCP): 04 seats

Islami Andolon Bangladesh: 03 seats

