JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026 Date Confirmed

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially confirmed the new result date of JEE Main 2026 Session 1

JEE Main 2026 Session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially confirmed the new result date of JEE Main 2026 Session 1.

The NTA was supposed to declare the JEE Main Session 1 result 2026 on February 12, 2026.

However, as the hundreds of thousands of students waited for their result Thursday, the NTA said the JEE Main Session 1 result will not be declared today.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key

The NTA conducts JEE Main 2026, joint entrance exam compulsory for admission in various engineering courses, in two sessions. The NTA had conducted the first session of JEE Main 2026 from January 21 to 29, 2026.

After succesfully conducting the JEE Main 2026 Sesssion 1 exam, the NTA had released the OMR sheet of the candidates along with Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key on February 04, 2026. The candidates were asked to raise objections till 11.50 PM February 06, 2026.

As per the original schedule, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Final Answer Key and Result were supposed to be declared on February 12, 2026. The NTA, however, announced that the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result declaration has been rescheduled.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Date

In a post on social media platform X, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result will be declared on February 16, 2026.

"Important update... The results of the JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 will now be declared by 16th February 2026", the NTA said.

Candidates, who had appeared in the JEE Main Session 1 this year, should note that before releasing the result, the NTA will publish the JEE Main Session 1 2026 Final Answer Key. The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result will be based on the final answer key.

Candidates should note that the NTA will declare the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result by February 16. But, the rank and list of toppers will be published along with the JEE Main Session 2 result.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration

Meanwhile, the NTA has started registration and online application process of JEE Main 2026 Session 2 from today. The last date of application is February 25, 2026.

Candidates, who had not appeared in the JEE Main Session 1, will be required to register them using the registration link given on the official website.

Candidates, who had appeared in the JEE Main Session 1, will not be required to apply again. They can log-in using the ID and password created earlier, chose medium of paper, state code, exam city preference and pay the fees to appear in the Session 2.

The NTA in its notification further said that the Engineering Entrance JEE Main Session 2 for the year 2026 will be held from April 02 to 09, 2026.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic