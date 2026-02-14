Application for NCET ITEP April 2026 Starts

NCET ITEP 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started online registration and application process for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET 2026) conducted for admission in Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP).

About Integrated Teacher Education Program

The Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) is a four year degree course introduced, replacing the B.Sc B.Ed and B.A. B.Ed Integrated Courses.

The course was formally notified by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) on October 26, 2021, and launched in 57 Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) for the 2023-24 academic session as a key initiative under the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020).

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) in 2025 mandated the transition to the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), in lieu of the 4-year integrated courses B.Sc BEd and BA BEd.

As per the notification, the NCET ITEP 2026 will be held on Friday April 17, 2026. The NTA however said the date could be changed if it clashes with election schedule.

NCET ITEP 2026 Important Dates

Application starts date: February 12, 2026

Last date of application: March 10, 2026

Last date and time of fee payment: March 11, 2026 till 11:50 PM

Application correction if any: March 12 to 14, 2026

Date of Examination: April 17, 2026

Release of city examination and NCET ITEP exam centre: To be announced later

NCET ITEP 2026 admit card download date: To be announced later

Display of recorded response, question paper and answer key: To be announced later

Link and Steps to Apply for ITEP NCET 2026 ITEP

Go to the official website: " exams.nta.nic.in/ncet "

" Click on the link marked as "Registration for NCET 2026 is Live"

Click on New Registration

Download the NCET ITEP Information Bulletin

Click on the checkbox below and proceed.

Fill the form and submit

Don't forget to pay the entrance exam fees

NCET ITEP 2026 Exam Fee

NCET ITEP exam fees for General candidates: INR 1,200

For OBC/NCL/EWS: INR 1,000

For SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender: INR 650

The applicants should note that Service Charges & GST (as applicable) will be charged extra by the Bank.

NCET ITEP 2026 Exam Pattern

The National Common Entrance Test (NCET 2026) will be conducted in online mode i.e. the exam will be Computer Based Test. The examination will be held in 13 languages including Urdu.The option of language for NCET ITEP question paper should be exercised while filling the application form, the NTA said.

The entrance exam will consist of four sections - Section 1 based on 38 languages (23 questions), Secion 2 relates to Domain Specific Subjects (28 questions), Section 3 relates to General Test (28 questions) and Section 4 is Teaching Aptitude test (23 questions).

In total there will be a total of 160 questions to be attempted from 181 questions.

Eligibility and Age Limit

An applicant is required to pass Class 12 or equivalent exam from a recognised board to appear in the common entrance test.

Applicants should note that there is no age limit to appear in the NCET 2026 conducted for admission to ITEP. But a candidate will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the university/institution/government college to which he or she is desirous of taking admission.

Candidates are requested to carefully read the Information Bulletin for detailed syllbaus, marking scheme, eligibility and exam related information.

