Application for NCET ITEP April 2026 Starts

NCET ITEP 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started online registration and application process for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET 2026) conducted for admission in Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP).
The Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) is a four year degree course introduced, replacing the B.Sc B.Ed and B.A. B.Ed Integrated Courses.
The course was formally notified by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) on October 26, 2021, and launched in 57 Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) for the 2023-24 academic session as a key initiative under the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020).
The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) in 2025 mandated the transition to the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), in lieu of the 4-year integrated courses B.Sc BEd and BA BEd.
As per the notification, the NCET ITEP 2026 will be held on Friday April 17, 2026. The NTA however said the date could be changed if it clashes with election schedule.
The applicants should note that Service Charges & GST (as applicable) will be charged extra by the Bank.
The National Common Entrance Test (NCET 2026) will be conducted in online mode i.e. the exam will be Computer Based Test. The examination will be held in 13 languages including Urdu.The option of language for NCET ITEP question paper should be exercised while filling the application form, the NTA said.
The entrance exam will consist of four sections - Section 1 based on 38 languages (23 questions), Secion 2 relates to Domain Specific Subjects (28 questions), Section 3 relates to General Test (28 questions) and Section 4 is Teaching Aptitude test (23 questions).
In total there will be a total of 160 questions to be attempted from 181 questions.
An applicant is required to pass Class 12 or equivalent exam from a recognised board to appear in the common entrance test.
Applicants should note that there is no age limit to appear in the NCET 2026 conducted for admission to ITEP. But a candidate will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the university/institution/government college to which he or she is desirous of taking admission.
Candidates are requested to carefully read the Information Bulletin for detailed syllbaus, marking scheme, eligibility and exam related information.
