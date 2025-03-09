Maharashtra cancels CETs for BA/BSc BEd Integrated Courses

Sunday March 9, 2025 0:32 AM , ummid.com News Network

Pune: The Maharashtra CET Cell has cancelled the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) that were supposed to be held for BA B.Ed and BSc B.Ed 4-year Integrated Courses.

In a notification dated March 07, 2025, the Maharashtra CET Cell said the CETs for the four year integrated courses BA Bed and BSC Bed have been cancelled adhering to the decision by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) decision which has mandated the transition to the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP).

The NCTE in a notification dated January 25, 2024 and public notice dated February 5, 2024, had instructed institutions to discontinue the existing four-year B.A./B.Sc.-B.Ed. programme and adopt the ITEP curriculum.

The Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Department in response to the NCTE notification issued a directive, confirming the cancellation of the CETs for B.A./B.Sc.-B.Ed. admissions.

While cancelling the CETs for B.A./B.Sc.-B.Ed. Integrated Courses, the Maharashtra CET Cell advised the students to apply for National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025 - the entrance test conducted fot admission in 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) course.

About Integrated BEd BA/BSc Course

The Integrated BEd BA/BSc Course was launched in 1993 and admission to the course was done directly. In 2015, it was brought under professional category. Following this admission to 4-year integrated BEd BA/BSc course was done through Common Entrance Test (CET).

The Maharashta State was the first to conducte in 2018 the CET for the admission to 4-year integrated BEd BA/BSc course.

This has now been cancelled as per the NCTE guidelines.

Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP)

As per the NCTE, the ITEP will be offered after Senior Secondary (+2) or its equivalent examination or as per NEP 2020 structure 5+3+3+4 of schooling.

The course integrates everything to empower teachers and help them to do their job as effectively as possible, the NCTE said.

In addition, the integration of disciplinary and professional knowledge caters to the requirement to recruit the very best and brightest for the teaching profession at all levels (5+3+3+4).

The course aims at the dual purpose of providing student teachers disciplinary knowledge along with the professional knowledge in an integrated manner.

"Since the program will be equivalent to an Undergraduate Degree (B.Sc./B.A./ B.Com.) and Teacher Education Degree, the curriculum of this program includes different courses and activities essential for both the degrees", the NCTE said.

Admission to ITEP 2025 will be done based on the score of National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025 to be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).

