Ramadan 2026 Moon sighting in Saudi Arabia Tuesday

The Holy Month of fasting, Ramadan 2026 (Ramadan 1447 AH) in Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries will begin on Wednesday February 18, 2026 if the Ramadan Moon is sighted in the Kingdom on Tuesday February 17, 2026

Makkah: The Saudi Royal Court has asked local citizens to spot and report if any the New Moon of Ramadan 2026 (Ramadan 1447) – The Holy Month of Fasting, on Tuesday 29th of Shaban 1447 AH corresponding to February 17, 2026.

"The Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has asked citizens and residents in the Kingdom to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1447 AH on the evening of Tuesday, 29th Sha’ban 1447 according to Umm Al Qura Calendar corresponding to February 17, 2026 and report any sightings to their nearest court", an official statement said.

The official confirmation of Ramadan moon sighting by the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia will be announced after Maghrib Prayers Tuesday evening.

"The Supreme Court’s special session will sit and deliberate on Tuesday evening the results of the crescent search and will issue a decision", the reports added.

The Kingdom’s main observatories are in Sudair and Tumair, and sightings of the new moon from the two observatories are part of the official decision.

Ramadan 2026 Start Date

The Islamic Calendar is based on lunar system, accordingly a new month begins with sighting of the Moon (Crescent) on 29th of every month. If the Crescent is spotted on 29th, the prevailing month ends and the new month begins on the next day.

However, if the Moon is not spotted on 29th, the next day is counted as the 30th day of the ongoing month and the new month starts a day later.

Accordingly, the Holy Month of fasting, Ramadan 2026, in Saudi Arabia and other Arab states will commence on Wednesday February 18, 2026 if the Ramadan Moon is sighted in the Kingdom on Tuesday. Else, the holy month will start on Thursday February 19, 2026.

Ramadan Moon Sighting in UAE, Qatar and Arab states

As for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Syria, Bahrain, Yemen, also for Egypt and Palestine, the month of Ramadan normally starts along with Saudi Arabia.

Though these countries have their own observatories and moon committees, they normally go with the announcement made by Saudi Arabia.

However, the Presidency of Religious Affairs in Turkey has based on astronomical assessments announced that Ramadan 1447 AH will begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026. The Presidency also said that the first Taraweeh prayers will be observed after Isha on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

The official Hijri Committee in Oman has also announced Thursday, February 19, 2026 as the first day of Ramadan based on astronomical assessments.

It should however be clear that sighting of the New Moon is the established Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) , and the new moon should start based on not astronomical assessments, but with the spotting of the Crescent.

Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting in India, Pakistan

On the other hand, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries will spot the Ramadan Moon on Wednesday February 18, 2026.

Similarly, Muslims in the United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK), New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, France, Germany and other countries too will start fasting of Ramadan either on Wednesday February 18 or 19, 2026.

The final decision will be taken on Tuesday February 17, 2026 by the moon sighting committee operating in these countries.

The Australian Fatwa Council and the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) have meanwhile announced based on not astronomical assessments that Ramadan 1447 AH will begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026. The first Taraweeh prayers in the two countries will be offered after Isha on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Ramadan Work Hours

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait and other Muslim states have already announced reduced working hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The authorities in these countries have also re-scheduled school and college timings for the Holy Month.

While some jobs necessitate longer hours, most employees in the private sector enjoy a two-hour reduction in their workday. Government offices often close early, with working hours for public sector employees reduced to six instead of the usual eight hours.

Special arrangements are also made for five daily prayers, Taraweeh (Special Night Prayers offered during Ramadan) and also for Iftar meals that mark the end of daily fast.

The Presidency of The Two Holy Mosques earlier released the detailed schedules of the Taraweeh Prayers in Masjid Haram Makkah and Masjid Nabawi in Madinah .

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic