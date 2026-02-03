Taraweeh Schedule 2026 for Masjid al Haram Makkah Released

The General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Tuesday February 03, 2026 released the schedule of Taraweeh - Special Night Prayers offered during the Holy Month of Ramadan 2026 /1447AH, at Masjid al-Haram in Makkah al Mukarramah

Along with the Taraweeh Schedule 2026 at Masjid Haram in Makkah, the General Presidency has also published the list giving the names of the Imams who will lead Taraweeh - the Special Night Prayers offered in the month of Ramadan, at the Grand Mosque.

The Holy Month of Fasting this year is likely to start either on February 18 or 19, 2026. The exact date will be confirmed on Tuesday 29th of Shaban 1447 AH, corresponding to February 17, 2026, when Muslims in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries will look for the Ramadan Moon .

Masjid al Haram Taraweeh Schedule 2026

According to the schedule released by the Makkah Haram Administration, Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah will be led by seven Imams . They are:

President Sheikh Abdur Rahman As Sudais Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly Sheikh Abdullah Juhany Sheikh Bandar Baleelah Sheikh Yasir Dawsary Sheikh Badr Al Turki Sheikh Waleed Al Shamsan

Taraweeh Schedule Ramadan 1-10

Taraweeh Schedule Ramadan 11-20

Taraweeh Schedule Ramadan 21-30

The Taraweeh prayers at Makkah Haram will consist of 10 Rakahs, followed by 3 Rakahs of Witr. Each imam will lead prayers on certain nights, providing a different kind of spiritual experience for worshippers.

Taraweeh vs Tahajjud

Taraweeh Prayer is offered after Isha during the month of Ramadan. A non-mandatory prayers, Taraweeh is Special Night Prayers equivalent to Tahajjud. Tahajjud is the best when offered alone deep into night.

Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) offered Taraweeh Prayers in congregation, and hours earlier than the suggested time of Tahajjud.

Along with mosques across the world, Special Night Prayers of Ramadan or Taraweeh are performed in Makkah Grand Mosque and the Prophet Mosque, Masjid Nabawi, in Madinah that are also broadcasted live.

The General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques has also released the Taraweeh Schedule of Masjid Nabawi , and the list of Imams who will lead the Special Ramadan Night Prayers in The Prophet's Mosque.

As millions of Muslims from across the world come to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah for whole of the Holy Month, special attention is given for the appointment of Imams to lead Taraweeh at The Two Holy Mosques.

