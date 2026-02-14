RRB CEN 06/2025 Exam Date Confirmed

The Ministry of Railways has confirmed the examination date and schedule of the Computer Based Test 1 (CBT-1) to be conducted to fill various vacancies as notified under the RRB CEN 06/2025

In a notification released on behalf of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), the Indian Railways published the detailed schedule of the First Computer Based Test (CBT 1) to be conducted for the candidates applying as per the notification RRB NTPC CEN 06/2025.

According to the RRB NTPC notification, the board aims to fill 5,800 vacancies in the Indian Railways, including the posts such as Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor (CCTS), Station Master, Goods Train Manager (GTM), Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist (JAAT), and Senior Clerk cum Typist.

In the notification dated February 13, 2026 signed by its Chairperson, the Railway Recruitment Board said the First Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be held from March 16 to 27, 2026.

The candidates qualifying the CBT-1 will be required to appear in the CBT 2. The date and schedule of the RRB CEN 06/2025 CBT 2 exam will be notified after the first computer based test.

The Ministry of Railways had accepted Online Registration and Application for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts as advertised by the of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) vide Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 06/2025 from October 21 to November 27, 2025.

RRB CEN 06/2025 Eligibility Criteria, Fees and Age Limit

Educational qualification required to apply for vacancies and posts under the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) CEN 06/2025 notification is bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

Age limit is minimum 18 and maximum 33 years as of 01 January 2026 (relaxation as per government norms).

Application fees is Rs 500 for for General/OBC candidates (Rs 400 refundable after CBT‑1), and Rs. 250 (Rs. 250 refundable after CBT‑1) for SC/ST/PwBD/Women/Transgender/Minorities/EBC/Ex‑Servicemen candidates.

RRB NTPC 2025 Admit Card Download

Regarding the hall ticket, admit card and e-call letter, the Railway board said it will be sent to registered and eligible candidates via email. Candidates will be informed about the RRB NTPC 2025 admit card download via SMS and email.

"SMS and email messages will be sent to all eligible candidates about the e-Call letter and upload details on their registered mobile number and email ID. No call letter will be sent by post. However, candidates should regularly visit the official websites of RRB as there can be failure in delivery of SMS/E-mail to the candidates due to reasons beyond control of RRBs", the railway board said.

"Eligible candidates can download e-Call letter along with Annexure V (D) (declaration for scribe, wherever applicable) from the RRBs websites about 7-8 days before the date of the CBT, CBAT/TST, DV (as applicable). Call letter will not be sent to candidates by post", the board said.

All registered candidates should note that the Railway Recruitment Board will publish advanced intimation slip detailing the exam centre city and exam centre list.

Candidates should also note that Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication will be conducted at the examination centre before entering the exam hall. Candidates are required to produce their original Aadhaar card or a printout of e-verified Aadhaar, as per the RRB notification.

