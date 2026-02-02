19.5 mn foreigners perform Hajj, Umrah in 2025

Makkah al Mukarramah/Madinah al Munawwarah: A total of 19.5 million foreigners performed Hajj and Umrah in the year 2025, the latest data released by the concerned department.

This reflects a satisfaction rate exceeding 90% for the services provided, according to the National Center for Performance Measurement of Public Entities (Adaa).

The record figures reflect the rapid development of the Kingdom’s services for pilgrims and Umrah performers in line with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, Adaa said.

The Pilgrim Experience Program – one of the programs to actualize Saudi Vision 2030, stated that these improvements covered both the Hajj and Umrah seasons.

The program also reported satisfaction rates of 91% among Hajj pilgrims and 94% among Umrah performers, reflecting the quality of planning and operations, as well as the coordinated efforts of more than 60 entities working in harmony to deliver integrated services.

Last Five Year Data of Hajj and Umrah Performers

In 2024, around 16.80 million foreigners had performed Hajj and Umrah. In 2023, the figure was 13.55 million and in 2022 the figure was 8.37 million.

In 2021 when Hajj and Umrah travel was restricted for foreigners due to Covid-19, 0.01 million pilgrims and Umrah performers were registered.

A total of 3.85 million foreigners performed Hajj and Umrah in 2020 when Covid-19 lockdown was partially enforced.

Taking into account the domestic visitors, around 35.68 million performed Hajj and Umrah in 2024, 26.86 million in 2023 and 24.72 million in 2022, as per the Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

Visitors to The Prophet’s City

Most of the foreigners who visit Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj and Umrah also visit Madinah al Munawwarah – The Prophet’s City.

As per the Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), over 18 million foreigners visited Madinah al Munawwarah in 2024, up from 14.1 million in 2023 and 8.2 million in 2022.

In Madinah, the pilgrims and Umrah performers visit various places like Quba Mosque and King Fahd Glorious Quran Printing Complex - one of Madinah’s most prominent Islamic and scholarly landmarks.

Pilgrims and visitors often include it in their itineraries due to its religious and academic significance, as well as its pivotal role in printing the Holy Quran and making it available in multiple narrations and translations to meet the needs of Muslims across the globe.

Only in January 2026, the Complex welcomed more than 190,000 visitors from various Muslim countries.

During their visits, guests are introduced to the complex’s advanced technical capabilities in printing and digital publishing, including the use of cutting-edge technologies to ensure the utmost accuracy of Quranic texts.

They are also briefed on the availability of the Holy Quran and its translations through the complex’s official website, further enhancing the global reach of Quran’s message.

