TS Intermediate (2026) Hall Tickets Released: Steps, Link to Download

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has published the Hall Tickets and Admit Cards of the students who are appearing in the TGBIE 1st and 2nd Year exams to be held in March 2026

Along with the Inter 1st and 2nd year, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has also published the hall ticket of the students registered for Bridge Course.

The hall tickets are now online and readily available for download on the board's official website "tgbieht.cgg.gov.in".

Unlike the CBSE and other boards where schools and colleges are required to download the exam hall tickets and give to students, Telangana board provides link for the students to download their hall tickets on their own.

Steps to Download TS Inter 2026 Hall Ticket

Go to the official website: " tgbieht.cgg.gov.in ".

". Select the year of your choice under "Download Hall Tickets IPASE June 2025"

Enter SSC Hall Ticket No and Date of Birth

Click on "Get The Hall Ticket" button

Candidates are advised to check all details including name, address, exam centre name and address, along with the student's photo are correctly printed on the hall ticket. In case of any error, students should immediatelt report to their school/college.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is scheduled to conduct the Theory exams for both 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate students from February 25 to March 18, 2026. The exams will be held in single shift and the timing will be between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM.

