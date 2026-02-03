UGC NET Result December 2025 Link, Steps to Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially confirmed the result declaration date of the UGC NET December 2025

[Screen shot of the image shared by the NTA on X.]

UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially confirmed the result declaration date of the UGC NET December 2025.

The NTA UGC NET was held from December 31, 2025 to January 07, 2026 in online i.e. Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, for 85 subjects across India.

UGC NET 2025 Answer Key

Following successfully conducting the entrance exam, the NTA had released the UGC NET 2025 Provisional Answer Key on January 14, 2026.

After releasing the answer key, the NTA gave candidates time till January 17, 2026 to raise objections, if any.

The NTA will now analyze the objections raised by the candidates on UGC NET answer keys. After anlaysing the objections, the NTA will publish the Final Answer Key based on which the NTA UGC NET 2025 Result.

In a social media post on its official X handle, the NTA said the UGC NET December 2025 result will be announced on Wednesday February 04, 2026.

Once released, the UGC NET result 2026 will be available on "ugcnet.nta.nic.in".

Steps to download UGC NET Result

Go to official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Click on 'UGC NET December 2025 Result'.

Log in using application number and password or date of birth.

Click on the given link to check the result

About UGC NET 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts UGC NET to determine the eligibility of Indian Nationals for:

Award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor

Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.

Admission to Ph.D. only' in Indian universities and colleges.

The The National Testing Agency (NTA) in its notification further said that it conducted the UGC NET December 2025 for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The NTA had on January 30, 2026 announced the result of the CSIR UG NET December 2025. The latest CSIR UGC NET exam was conducted on December 18, 2025.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic