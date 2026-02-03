UGC NET Result December 2025 Link, Steps to Check

[Screen shot of the image shared by the NTA on X.]
UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially confirmed the result declaration date of the UGC NET December 2025.
The NTA UGC NET was held from December 31, 2025 to January 07, 2026 in online i.e. Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, for 85 subjects across India.
Following successfully conducting the entrance exam, the NTA had released the UGC NET 2025 Provisional Answer Key on January 14, 2026.
After releasing the answer key, the NTA gave candidates time till January 17, 2026 to raise objections, if any.
The NTA will now analyze the objections raised by the candidates on UGC NET answer keys. After anlaysing the objections, the NTA will publish the Final Answer Key based on which the NTA UGC NET 2025 Result.
In a social media post on its official X handle, the NTA said the UGC NET December 2025 result will be announced on Wednesday February 04, 2026.
Once released, the UGC NET result 2026 will be available on "ugcnet.nta.nic.in".
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts UGC NET to determine the eligibility of Indian Nationals for:
The The National Testing Agency (NTA) in its notification further said that it conducted the UGC NET December 2025 for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
The NTA had on January 30, 2026 announced the result of the CSIR UG NET December 2025. The latest CSIR UGC NET exam was conducted on December 18, 2025.
Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.
Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic