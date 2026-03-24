Bihar 10th Result 2026 Date Officially Confirmed

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has confirmed the date of Class 10 or Matric Secondary School Exam 2026 result declaration on its official website

Bihar 10th Result 2026: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has confirmed the date of Class 10 or Matric Secondary School Exam 2026 result declaration on its official website.

The Bihar board had conducted from February 17 to 25, 2026 at 1,699 exam centres across the student. As per the data released by the board a total of 15.12 lakh students - 7.87 lakh girls and 7.26 boys, from different districts of the state appeared in the exam.

After successfully conducting the Matric exam, the answer sheets were evaluated, and the board is now in the final stage of declaring the result.

As per the message posted on Bihar board's official website, the BSEB 10th result this year will be declared on March 29, 2026 at 12.00 PM.

"All Students and their parents can download Matric/ 10th Class result online at Bihar Board official website results.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.com from 29th March 2026 onwards", the official website said.

Steps to check Bihar 10th result

As per the official announcement above, the Bihar board 10th result after declaration will be available for download on "results.biharboardonline.com" or "biharboardonline.com".

Students can follow the steps given below to check their result, scorecard and marks/percentage obtained.

Step 1: Go to the official website: "results.biharboardonline.com" or "biharboardonline.com". Step 2: Click on the link for "BSEB Inter Result 2026" on the homepage. Step 3: Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button. Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Bihar 10th 2025 Board Exams

The Matric or Class 10 Exam in the year 2025 was conducted by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) from February 17 to 25, 2025. The result of the Bihar Class 10 board exam last year was also declared on March 29, 2025.

According to the BSEB 10th 2025 result announced by the Bihar board , overall pass percentage was 82.11 - down by around 0.80 as compared to 2024 when the pass percent was 82.91%.

The pass percent of girls in the 10th board exam 2025 was 80.67% whereas that of boys was 83.65%.

The Bihar board had on March 23, 2026 announced the Inter or Class 12th result of the year 2026 along with merit list.

Meanwhile, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had launched the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) for Class 11 Admission 2026. The application process will start after the declaration of 10th result on March 29, 2026.

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