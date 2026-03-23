5 Muslims among Toppers as Bihar announces 12th result 2026

Bihar Inter Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Monday March 23, 2026 declared the result of the 12th Inter 2026 board exam along with the full list of toppers.
As per the BSEB 12th List of Toppers 2026 released today, as many as 05 Muslims from different colleges of Bihar have been named among the toppers.
Education Minister Sunil Kumar declared the 12th Inter 2026 results of Science, Commerce and Arts streams at a specially convened press conference 1.30 pm.
During the press conference the list of toppers was also made public. In a landmark performance, out of the total 26 Top 5 Rankers across the 3 streams, 19 are female students.
Overall, 5,16,928 students got 1st division, 5,11,744 students got 2nd division, and 82,425 passed with 3rd division, a statement issued by BSEB said.
The Bihar board had conducted the Intermediate examinations at 1,762 centres for 13,17,846 students from February 2 to 13, 2026, as per the board exam time table.
Among the five Muslims who have secured their place in the 2026 List of BSEB Inter Toppers 04 are girls. Following is the list of their names and ranks in the state merit list along with percentage obtained, stream and districts they belong.
Following is the stream-wise lists of BSEB 12th Toppers 2026.
|Rank
|Name
|District
|Marks
|1
|Aditya Prakash Aman
|Samastipur
|96.2
|2
|Sakshi Kumari
|Sitamarhi
|95.8
|2
|Sapna Kumari
|Nawada
|95.8
|3
|Anamika Kumari
|Begusarai
|95.6
|4
|Satyam Kumar
|Darbhanga
|95.2
|5
|Palak Kumari
|Muzaffarpur
|95
What is remarkable is that Bihar 12th topper Sakshi Kumari comes from a very modest family, and her father runs a small milk parlor in Majorganj.
|Rank
|Name
|District
|Marks
|1
|Nishu Kumari
|Gaya
|95.8
|2
|Siddhi Shiksha
|Sitamarhi
|95.6
|2
|Chandradeep Kumar
|Lakhisarai
|95.6
|2
|Mohammed Lucky Ansari
|Purnea
|95.6
|3
|Nasreen Praveen
|West Champaran
|95.4
|3
|Shazia Ansari
|Nalanda
|95.4
|3
|Nishu Kumari
|Darbhanga
|95.4
|3
|Adarsh
|Saharsa
|95.4
|4
|Amrita Kumari
|Siwan
|95.2
|4
|Sweety Kumari
|Darbhanga
|95.2
|5
|Bibi Asarana
|Araria
|95
|5
|Roshni Kumari
|Saran
|95
|5
|Manish Kumar
|Darbhanga
|95
|Rank
|Name
|Points
|Percent
|1
|Aanchal Kumari
|466
|93.2
|1
|Sana Parveen
|466
|93.2
|2
|Shivani Kumari
|465
|93
|3
|Ujala Kumari
|464
|92.8
|4
|Srishti Kumari
|463
|92.6
|5
|Akanksha Srivastava
|463
|92.4
Meanwhile, the BSEB Chairman said that students who did not pass or are dissatisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation from March 25 to April 2, 2026.
The Bihar board has a history of declaring Classes 10 and 12 results in record time. BSEB 12th Inter exams last year was held from Feb 1 to 15, 2025, and the result was announced on March 26, 2025.
Before announcing the 12th result, the board had also released Answer Keys. This is also a first of its kind initiative by a state board in India.
The Intermediate or Class 12 Exam in the year 2025 was conducted by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) from February 01 to 15, 2025. The result of the Bihar Class 12 board exam declared on March 26, 2025.
Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.
Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic