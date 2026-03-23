5 Muslims among Toppers as Bihar announces 12th result 2026

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Monday March 23, 2026 declared the result of the 12th Inter 2026 board exam along with the full list of toppers

Bihar Inter Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Monday March 23, 2026 declared the result of the 12th Inter 2026 board exam along with the full list of toppers.

As per the BSEB 12th List of Toppers 2026 released today, as many as 05 Muslims from different colleges of Bihar have been named among the toppers.

Education Minister Sunil Kumar declared the 12th Inter 2026 results of Science, Commerce and Arts streams at a specially convened press conference 1.30 pm.

During the press conference the list of toppers was also made public. In a landmark performance, out of the total 26 Top 5 Rankers across the 3 streams, 19 are female students.

Overall, 5,16,928 students got 1st division, 5,11,744 students got 2nd division, and 82,425 passed with 3rd division, a statement issued by BSEB said.

The Bihar board had conducted the Intermediate examinations at 1,762 centres for 13,17,846 students from February 2 to 13, 2026, as per the board exam time table .

5 Muslims Among 12th Toppers

Among the five Muslims who have secured their place in the 2026 List of BSEB Inter Toppers 04 are girls. Following is the list of their names and ranks in the state merit list along with percentage obtained, stream and districts they belong.

Mohammed Lucky Ansari (2nd Rank, 95.6%, Arts Stream, Purniya) Nasreen Perveen (3rd Rank, 95.4%, Arts Stream, West Champaran) Shaziya Ansari (3rd Rank, 95.4%, Arts Stream, Nalanda) Bibi Asrana (5th Rank, 95%, Arts Stream, Areria) Sana Parveen (1st Rank, 93.2%, Commerce Stream, West Champaran)

Bihar Inter Result 2026: Full List of Toppers

Following is the stream-wise lists of BSEB 12th Toppers 2026.

BSEB 12th Topper List 2026 Science Stream

Rank Name District Marks 1 Aditya Prakash Aman Samastipur 96.2 2 Sakshi Kumari Sitamarhi 95.8 2 Sapna Kumari Nawada 95.8 3 Anamika Kumari Begusarai 95.6 4 Satyam Kumar Darbhanga 95.2 5 Palak Kumari Muzaffarpur 95

What is remarkable is that Bihar 12th topper Sakshi Kumari comes from a very modest family, and her father runs a small milk parlor in Majorganj.

BSEB 12th Topper List 2026 Arts Stream

Rank Name District Marks 1 Nishu Kumari Gaya 95.8 2 Siddhi Shiksha Sitamarhi 95.6 2 Chandradeep Kumar Lakhisarai 95.6 2 Mohammed Lucky Ansari Purnea 95.6 3 Nasreen Praveen West Champaran 95.4 3 Shazia Ansari Nalanda 95.4 3 Nishu Kumari Darbhanga 95.4 3 Adarsh Saharsa 95.4 4 Amrita Kumari Siwan 95.2 4 Sweety Kumari Darbhanga 95.2 5 Bibi Asarana Araria 95 5 Roshni Kumari Saran 95 5 Manish Kumar Darbhanga 95

BSEB 12th Topper List 2026 Commerce Stream

Rank Name Points Percent 1 Aanchal Kumari 466 93.2 1 Sana Parveen 466 93.2 2 Shivani Kumari 465 93 3 Ujala Kumari 464 92.8 4 Srishti Kumari 463 92.6 5 Akanksha Srivastava 463 92.4

Steps to check Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026

Go to the official website: "results.biharboardonline.com"

Click on the link for " BSEB Inter Result 2026 " on the homepage.

" on the homepage. Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, the BSEB Chairman said that students who did not pass or are dissatisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation from March 25 to April 2, 2026.

The Bihar board has a history of declaring Classes 10 and 12 results in record time. BSEB 12th Inter exams last year was held from Feb 1 to 15, 2025, and the result was announced on March 26, 2025.

Before announcing the 12th result, the board had also released Answer Keys . This is also a first of its kind initiative by a state board in India.

The Intermediate or Class 12 Exam in the year 2025 was conducted by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) from February 01 to 15, 2025. The result of the Bihar Class 12 board exam declared on March 26, 2025.

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