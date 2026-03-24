Rajasthan 10th Result 2026: Steps, Links to Check

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared on its official website rajresults.nic.in the result of Class 10 or SSC Matric 2026 exams today i.e. Tuesday March 24, 2026.

RBSE 10th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared on its official website rajresults.nic.in the result of Class 10 or SSC Matric 2026 exams today i.e. Tuesday March 24, 2026.

As per the result data released today, the board has registered an overall pass percentage of 94.23. Cheshta Sharma is the State Topper in the Rajasthan Class 10 exam with 99.00 Per cent.

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam this year was conducted from February 12 to 28, 2026 for which a total of 10,68,078 students from different districts of Rajasthan had registered.The exam was held at 6,195 centres across the state.

Along with Class 10th, the Rajasthan board has also announced the results of classes 8th and 5th.

RBSE 10th Districtwise Result 2026

Jhunjhunu: 97.77%

Didwana-Kuchaman: 97.59%

Sikar: 97.43%

Nagaur: 97.09%

Jodhpur: 96.48%



RBSE 10th result 2026 date and time

Earlier, the final date of BSER Class 10th Matric result declaration was confirmed by the RBSE Jaipur in Rajasthan, as per meultiple media reports.

The Rajasthan Ajmer board confirmed that the RBSE 10th result will be announced today i.e. Tuesday March 24, 2026 at 01:00 pm, local media reported citing the board sources.

The board declared the 10th result in a press conference. The board officially did not release the list of toppers and merit list.

This is also important to note that this is the first time in years when the Rajasthan board is declaring 10th board exam result so early.

Direct link to check Rajasthan board Class 10 result 2026

Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Board by clicking here: " rajresults.nic.in ".

". Enter your roll number in the provided space.

Click on Submit button.

Result should appear on your screen. Take a print out for further reference.

Rajasthan 10th result 2026 can also be checked on "rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in", "rajshaladarpan.nic.in" and DigiLocker.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on SMS

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results 2026 will also be available on Mobile via SMS. To get your result via SMS type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send to 56263.

Rajasthan 10th result can also be checked on the website " rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in".

Some third party websites are also hosting the board exam result. However, students are advised to check their scorecard and marksheet from the official website only.

The Rajasthan board has not yet declared the Class 12th 2025 result.

RBSE 10th Result of Past Few Years

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam last year was conducted from March 6 to April 4, 2025, and the result was declared on May 28, 2025 .

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Ajmer had registered an overall pass percentage of 93.03% in the 2024 Class 10 board exam .

In 2023, the overall pass percentage in 10th board exam was 90.49%. The pass percentage in 2022 was 82.89%.

Rajasthan board had declared 10th result of 2021 board exams on July 30 when it registered overall pass percentage of 99.56 .

The pass percentage in 2020 was 80.63 per cent, 2019 - 79.85 per cent , 2018 - 79.86 per cent, and in 2017 the pass percent was 78.96.

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