RBSE 10th Result 2022 - Use These Direct Links to Check

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to declare on its official website rajresults.nic.in the result of Class 10 or SSC Matric 2022 exams today i.e. Monday June 13, 2022.
There were wild speculations over the date and time of Class 10 result announcement in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Ajmer board now has confirmed that 10th result will be declared today i.e. Monday June 13, 2022 at 03:00 pm on the official websites rajresults.nic.in and http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Students should keep in mind that 10th result being declared today is delayed because of Coronavirus pandemic.
The 10th board exams 2022, and also the students, were disturbed by the pandemic. Hence, 10th score, marks and pass percentage might not be as per your expectation.
Against this backdrop, students should not get panicked. There are more important exams in life after 10th board. You should get ready for these exams and improve your score.
1. Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Board by clicking here: rajresults.nic.in.
2. Enter your roll number in the provided space.
3. Click on Submit button.
4. Result should appear on your screen. Take a print out for further reference.
Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results 2022 will also be available on Mobile via SMS. To get your result via SMS type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send to 56263.
About 13 lakh students from different districts of the state appeared for the Rajasthan RSEB Class X exams held from March 31 to April 26, 2022.
Rajasthan board had declared 10th result of 2021 board exams on July 30 when it registered overall pass percentage of 99.56. The board did not release the Merit List and Toppers name as the board exam in 2021 was cancelled and the result was prepared based on internal assessment.
The pass percentage in 2020 was 80.63 per cent, 2019 - 79.85 per cent, 2018 - 79.86 per cent, and in 2017 the pass percent was 78.96.
The Rajasthan board has already declared Class 12th 2022 result.
