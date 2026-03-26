Trump’s new claim: They wanted me to be Iran’s New Supreme Leader

In another seemingly bizarre claim, US President Donald Trump Wednesday March 25, 2026 said the ‘Iranian leadership’ with whom his administration is in talks proposed to even making him the New Supreme Leader of the country.

Washington: In another seemingly bizarre claim, US President Donald Trump Wednesday March 25, 2026 said the ‘Iranian leadership’ with whom his administration is in talks proposed to even making him the New Supreme Leader of the country.

Trump made the claim while speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual fundraising dinner in Washington, DC, adding he turned down the "offer".

“There's never been a head of a country that wanted that job less than being the head of Iran”, Trump said.

“We hear them very clearly. They say, we'd like to make you the next supreme leader. No, thank you. I don't want it…”, Trump said at the annual NRCC dinner hosted amid the war with Iran in which the country's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed on the very first day .

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BREAKING: President Trump just confirmed Iran is on its KNEES, crying for a deal, but they can't say anything PUBLICLY out of fear they'll be killed



"We'd like to make you the next Supreme Leader! NO THANK YOU, I don't want it!"



"They are negotiating, by the way, and they… pic.twitter.com/zbNvGyjspy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 25, 2026

Trump has previously claimed that his administration is in talks with the “Iranian leadership” for a deal to end the war.

Iran has rejected the claims of negotiations, but Trump said talks are on with “very powerful people” without disclosing any name.

“And I tell you, we're winning so big, nobody's ever seen anything like we're doing in the Middle East with Iran. And they are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they're afraid to say it because they figure they'll be killed by their own people. They're also afraid they'll be killed by us,” he said.

Tehran vows to continue fighting

On its part, Tehran admitted receiving Trump’s 15-point proposal but rejected it, at the same time, forwarding its own conditions to end the war.

An Iranian official with knowledge of the details of the proposal, speaking to the government owned Press TV, said Iran will not allow US President Donald Trump to dictate the timing of the war's end.

“Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met,” the official said, emphasizing Tehran's resolve to continue its defense and inflict “heavy blows” on the enemy until its demands are fulfilled.

According to the official, Washington has been pursuing negotiations through various diplomatic channels, putting forward proposals that Tehran views as “excessive” and disconnected from the reality of America's failure on the battlefield.

Tehran had earlier repeatedly warned the United States against claiming victory in the ongoing war.

“If the self-proclaimed superpower of the world could have escaped this predicament, it would have done so by now. Do not call your defeat an agreement,” Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, Spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said .

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