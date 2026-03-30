UPPSC 2024 Final Result Declared, 33 Muslims Among Toppers

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Sunday March 29, 2026 declared the final result of Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Examination 2024 on its official website along with the list of toppers recommended for various posts.

Uttar Pradesh PCS 2024 Final Result: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Sunday March 29, 2026 declared the final result of Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Examination 2024 on its official website along with the list of toppers recommended for various posts.

A total of 932 candidates from various districts of Uttar Pradesh have qualified for different state civil services posts that also include the post of Deputy Collector. As many as 33 of the total 932 candidates, who have qualified for these posts, are Muslims.

Among the 33 Muslims, who have qualified the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Services (PCS) 2024 exams, is Md Gulrez Khan. Gulrez Khan is the only Muslim who will be appointed as Deputy Collector. A maxium 10 Muslims have been recommended for the post of Naib Tehsildar.

Full List of UPPSC 2024 Muslim Toppers

DEPUTY COLLECTOR

MD GULREZ KHAN

ASSTT. COMMISSIONER (COMMERCIAL TAX)

GULAM GAUSH RJJA MANSURI TARIQ SAMAD



ASSTT. REGIONAL TRANSPORT OFFICER

AQUIB KHURSHEED FARAZ AHMAD SIDDIQUI HUMA PRAVEEN YAWAR TAUFIQ SANYA

ASSTT. COMMISSIONER, INDUSTRIES

MD SARFARAZ ALAM

WORK OFFICER

FARAZ AHMAD ATHAR JAMAL KHAN



BLOCK DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

FARHANA ZEENAT KHAN AHSAN PERVEZ ALAM



COMMERCIAL TAX OFFICER

AZAM FATIMA FAREEN RANA ROSHAN PARVEEN SUZAIN KHAN MO TAUSEEB



NAIB TEHSILDAR

MD MUKARRAM BADAR KHAN MOH HASEEN RIYAZ AHMAD AZIM AHMED SAHIBA BANO FARZAND ALI MOHAMMAD HARIS RUBI ANSARI MD ZAMA SHAIKH AMJAD ALI KHAN



DEPUTY JAILOR

MD MASHOOQ RAZA DILSHAD HUSAIN



DISTRICT HANDICAPPED WELFARE OFFICER

BUSHRA REHMAN



SUB REGISTRAR

FIZA GALHOTRA

Steps to Check UPPSC Final Result

Step 1: Go to uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Select "What's New / Latest Updates."

Step 3: Click the "LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2024, COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAMINATION, 2024" link.

Step 4: Get the PDF here.

Step 5: Enter your roll number by pressing Ctrl + F.

Step 6: Keep the result for future reference

UPPSC 2024 Improtant Dates

PCS Mains results announced – February 4, 2026

2,719 applicants selected for the interview stage – February 4, 2026

Interviews conducted – February 26 to March 23, 2026

UPPSC Final Result Announced on March 29, 2026



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