UPPSC 2024 Final Result Declared, 33 Muslims Among Toppers

Uttar Pradesh PCS 2024 Final Result: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Sunday March 29, 2026 declared the final result of Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Examination 2024 on its official website along with the list of toppers recommended for various posts.
A total of 932 candidates from various districts of Uttar Pradesh have qualified for different state civil services posts that also include the post of Deputy Collector. As many as 33 of the total 932 candidates, who have qualified for these posts, are Muslims.
Among the 33 Muslims, who have qualified the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Services (PCS) 2024 exams, is Md Gulrez Khan. Gulrez Khan is the only Muslim who will be appointed as Deputy Collector. A maxium 10 Muslims have been recommended for the post of Naib Tehsildar.
DEPUTY COLLECTOR
ASSTT. COMMISSIONER (COMMERCIAL TAX)
ASSTT. REGIONAL TRANSPORT OFFICER
ASSTT. COMMISSIONER, INDUSTRIES
WORK OFFICER
BLOCK DEVELOPMENT OFFICER
COMMERCIAL TAX OFFICER
NAIB TEHSILDAR
DEPUTY JAILOR
DISTRICT HANDICAPPED WELFARE OFFICER
SUB REGISTRAR
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