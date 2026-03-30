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UPPSC 2024 Final Result Declared, 33 Muslims Among Toppers

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Sunday March 29, 2026 declared the final result of Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Examination 2024 on its official website along with the list of toppers recommended for various posts.

Monday March 30, 2026 11:13 AM, ummid.com News Network

UPPSC 2024 Final Result Declared, 33 Muslims Among Toppers

Uttar Pradesh PCS 2024 Final Result: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Sunday March 29, 2026 declared the final result of Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Examination 2024 on its official website along with the list of toppers recommended for various posts.

A total of 932 candidates from various districts of Uttar Pradesh have qualified for different state civil services posts that also include the post of Deputy Collector. As many as 33 of the total 932 candidates, who have qualified for these posts, are Muslims.

Among the 33 Muslims, who have qualified the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Services (PCS) 2024 exams, is Md Gulrez Khan. Gulrez Khan is the only Muslim who will be appointed as Deputy Collector. A maxium 10 Muslims have been recommended for the post of Naib Tehsildar.

Full List of UPPSC 2024 Muslim Toppers

DEPUTY COLLECTOR

  1. MD GULREZ KHAN

ASSTT. COMMISSIONER (COMMERCIAL TAX)

  1. GULAM GAUSH RJJA MANSURI
  2. TARIQ SAMAD

ASSTT. REGIONAL TRANSPORT OFFICER

  1. AQUIB KHURSHEED
  2. FARAZ AHMAD SIDDIQUI
  3. HUMA PRAVEEN
  4. YAWAR TAUFIQ
  5. SANYA

ASSTT. COMMISSIONER, INDUSTRIES

  1. MD SARFARAZ ALAM

WORK OFFICER

  1. FARAZ AHMAD
  2. ATHAR JAMAL KHAN

BLOCK DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

  1. FARHANA ZEENAT KHAN
  2. AHSAN
  3. PERVEZ ALAM

COMMERCIAL TAX OFFICER

  1. AZAM FATIMA
  2. FAREEN RANA
  3. ROSHAN PARVEEN
  4. SUZAIN KHAN
  5. MO TAUSEEB

NAIB TEHSILDAR

  1. MD MUKARRAM BADAR KHAN
  2. MOH HASEEN
  3. RIYAZ AHMAD
  4. AZIM AHMED
  5. SAHIBA BANO
  6. FARZAND ALI
  7. MOHAMMAD HARIS
  8. RUBI ANSARI
  9. MD ZAMA SHAIKH
  10. AMJAD ALI KHAN

DEPUTY JAILOR

  1. MD MASHOOQ RAZA
  2. DILSHAD HUSAIN

DISTRICT HANDICAPPED WELFARE OFFICER

  1. BUSHRA REHMAN

SUB REGISTRAR

  1. FIZA GALHOTRA

Steps to Check UPPSC Final Result

UPPSC 2024 Improtant Dates

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