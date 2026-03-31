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RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Announced - Check Here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Ajmer has announced the result of Class 12 exams held in 2026 on its official website rajresults.nic.in and other associate websites.

Tuesday March 31, 2026 11:22 AM, ummid.com News Network

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Announced - Check Here

RBSE 12th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Ajmer has announced the result of Class 12 exams held in 2026 on its official website rajresults.nic.in and other associate websites.

The board announced today the 12th result of Science, Commerce and Arts, all three streams.

As per the 12th result 2026 data released by the Rajasthan board today, the state registered an overall pass percentage of 97.52% in Science stream, 93.64% in Commerce stream, and 97.54% in Arts stream.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) conducted the Class 12 exams this year from February 12 to March 11, 2026. Exams were held in a single morning shift from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM.

RBSE 12th Science Result 2026 Overview

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2026 Overview

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2026 Overview

Steps to check RBSE 12th result

  1. Go to the official website: rajresults.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link marked as “RBSE 12th Science” or “12th Arts” or “12th Commerce” result.
  3. Enter roll number and password if asked.
  4. Click on submit button to check your result

To check RBSE 12th Result 2026 via SMS, students should send RJ12A<space>Roll_Number to 56263 / 5676750.

Students can take the printout of the result available online for reference. They will be provided the printed copy of the result used for future admission process from their respective schools.

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