RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Announced - Check Here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Ajmer has announced the result of Class 12 exams held in 2026 on its official website rajresults.nic.in and other associate websites.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Ajmer has announced the result of Class 12 exams held in 2026 on its official website rajresults.nic.in and other associate websites.

The board announced today the 12th result of Science, Commerce and Arts, all three streams.

As per the 12th result 2026 data released by the Rajasthan board today, the state registered an overall pass percentage of 97.52% in Science stream, 93.64% in Commerce stream, and 97.54% in Arts stream.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) conducted the Class 12 exams this year from February 12 to March 11, 2026. Exams were held in a single morning shift from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM.

RBSE 12th Science Result 2026 Overview

A total of 2,87,068 students had registered in the Rajasthan Board 12th Science stream for the 2026 12th board exams. Out of them 2,85,299 students appeared in the examination.

Overall, the pass percentage of science category was recorded at 97.52%.

As many as 1,46,644 boys and 98,736 girl students passed in the first class.

According to the result data, the pass percentage of boys was 97.02%, while the girl students performed better with 98.34%.

Deepika has bagged the top rank in Science. She has scored 99.8 per cent marks.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2026 Overview

A total of 5,91,023 students had registered in the Rajasthan Board 12th Art stream for the 2026 12th board exams. Out of them 5,83,201 students appeared in the examination.

Overall, the pass percentage of Art category was recorded at 97.54%.

As many as 1,56,818 boys and 2,27,252 girl students passed in the first class.

According to the result data, the pass percentage of boys was 96.68%, while the girl students performed better with 98.29%.

Navya Meena and Narpat have bagged the top position, scoring 99.6 per cent marks.

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2026 Overview

A total of 30,798 students had registered in the Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce stream for the 2026 12th board exams. Out of them 30,580 students appeared in the examination.

Overall, the pass percentage of Commerce category was recorded at 93.64%.

As many as 13,689 boys and 8,312 girl students passed in the first class.

According to the result data, the pass percentage of boys was 94.04%, while the girl students performed better with 92.82%.

Steps to check RBSE 12th result

Go to the official website: rajresults.nic.in. Click on the link marked as “RBSE 12th Science” or “12th Arts” or “12th Commerce” result. Enter roll number and password if asked. Click on submit button to check your result

To check RBSE 12th Result 2026 via SMS, students should send RJ12A<space>Roll_Number to 56263 / 5676750.

Students can take the printout of the result available online for reference. They will be provided the printed copy of the result used for future admission process from their respective schools.

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