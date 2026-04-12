Trump announces complete blockade of Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump Sunday April 12, 2026 announced complete blockade of Strait of Hormuz, hours after Pakistan mediated talks between Iran and the United States collapsed

[U.S. delegation led by its Vice President JD Vance in Pakistan.]

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump Sunday April 12, 2026 announced complete blockade of Strait of Hormuz, hours after Pakistan mediated talks between Iran and the United States collapsed.

In a message posted on his personal social media platform, Truth Social, Donald Trump also said the meeting between the U.S. and Iranian delegations went well but a deal could not be reached because of “NUCLEAR”.

Trump also called “extortion” Iran’s decision to impose toll on the ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Following is the full text of the message Trump has posted on Truth Social.

So, there you have it, the meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not. Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz. At some point, we will reach an “ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT” basis, but Iran has not allowed that to happen by merely saying, “There may be a mine out there somewhere,” that nobody knows about but them. THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, and Leaders of Countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted. I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas. We will also begin destroying the mines the Iranians laid in the Straits. Any Iranian, who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL! Iran knows, better than anyone, how to END this situation which has already devastated their Country. Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft and Radar are useless, Khomeini, and most of their “Leaders,” are dead, all because of their Nuclear ambition. The Blockade will begin shortly. Other Countries will be involved with this Blockade. Iran will not be allowed to profit off this Illegal Act of EXTORTION. They want money and, more importantly, they want Nuclear. Additionally and, at an appropriate moment, we are fully “LOCKED AND LOADED,” and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran!

Iran blames US

Meanwhile, Iran has blamed the United States for the collapse of the peace talks held for over 21 hours in Pakistani capital Islamabad.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, who had led the country's delegation to Pakistan said, "Washington failed to win Tehran’s trust during the negotiations in Pakistan seeking a conclusive end to the US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic."

Qalibaf said that before the talks, he had emphasized that Iran has the necessary good-faith and will, but the country has no trust in the opposite side due to the experience of the two US-Israeli-imposed wars.

“My colleagues raised forward-looking initiatives, but the opposite side ultimately failed to win the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations,” he wrote in a social media post.

"The US has realized our logic and principles, and now it has time to decide whether it can earn our trust or not?” he asked.

On his part, US Vice President JD Vance who led the American delegation, said the United States "has left the talks offering the final best possible proposal".

"Washington is leaving Islamabad with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that amounted to our final and best offer", he said.

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