US, Iran Talks: Islamabad is Stage, Failure is Script

What unfolds in Islamabad is not diplomacy by design, but necessity by failure - an American search for an exit from a war it could not win, and an Iranian willingness to talk only on terms that secure its position, not pause its vulnerability

History, when it chooses to humiliate power, does not bother with elegance — it stages spectacle. Islamabad — a capital long patronized, managed, and dismissed, now hosts the very powers that presumed they could redraw the region with missiles and press briefings.

But let us be precise....

This is not a meeting of equals. It is the convergence of aggressors and the state they failed to break. Washington and its Israeli ally waged war; Iran resisted — and refused collapse. What unfolds in Islamabad is not diplomacy by design, but necessity by failure: an American search for an exit from a war it could not win, and an Iranian willingness to talk only on terms that secure its position, not pause its vulnerability.

This is not diplomacy. This is concession

The road to Islamabad is paved with American delusion. Washington once again confused violence for strategy, coercion for leverage, and escalation for control. It bombed, threatened, postured — and then declared, with remarkable seriousness, that destruction had “created space” for peace.

In reality, it created resistance — and a war that proved politically costly, strategically inconclusive, and increasingly untenable. The imperial hallucination — that rubble produces obedience — has once again met its limit.

Iran did not collapse under pressure. It absorbed it, hardened through it, and converted it into leverage.

What stands now is not a weakened state dragged to the table, but a fortified one that endured sustained assault and emerged strategically intact — if not strengthened. Iran’s resistance was structural. It withstood coordinated pressure from Washington and Tel Aviv without conceding its deterrence, its interests, or its regional weight. It enters Islamabad not as a supplicant, but as an actor that has imposed costs and retained agency — prepared to negotiate, but only on terms that prevent its adversaries from regrouping under the cover of a ceasefire.

Washington arrives not to dictate, but to deal with what it could not defeat

And then there is Pakistan — no longer peripheral. Islamabad did not stumble into relevance; it engineered it. Through disciplined backchannels, strategic patience, and a clear-eyed understanding of necessity, Pakistan made itself indispensable.

Pakistan did not control the process. It made itself unavoidable to it.

That is not theatrics. That is statecraft.

But this external precision rests on a deeply unstable domestic base. The regime now praised abroad is widely regarded at home as coercive and illegitimate. Its authority is enforced, not granted. The most popular political figure in the country, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, remains imprisoned; his movement dismantled, his supporters harassed and silenced. Elections have been hollowed out, dissent criminalized, and politics reduced to managed compliance. What Islamabad presents as stability abroad is experienced as repression at home.

And yet — this is precisely what makes it useful

Foreign powers admire what Pakistani citizens reject: control without consent, decisiveness without accountability. The regime’s global relevance rises in inverse proportion to its domestic legitimacy. Its strength abroad is built on its weakness at home. This is not contradiction. It is calculation.

If Pakistan represents calculated finesse and Iran represents hardened resilience, Israel represents something far more corrosive: a violently unrestrained state whose defining instinct is not to negotiate limits, but to obliterate them. Israel does not obstruct diplomacy — it desecrates it. It is not a participant in negotiation; it is its most consistent arsonist.

This is not excess. It is doctrine

Israel violates ceasefires as policy. Lebanon is not a sideshow; it is a laboratory for mass murder. Gaza is not collateral; it is sustained pogroms recast as security. Agreements, in Israeli hands, are temporary inconveniences — documents to be incinerated the moment they constrain its machinery of violence. Restraint is absent. Impunity is absolute.

This is the rot at the core of Islamabad’s fragile theatre.

Washington may begin to grasp that maximalist demands cannot coexist with durable outcomes. Tehran may translate resistance into diplomatic weight. But Israel requires no such recalibration. It thrives in instability, feeds on crisis, and ensures — methodically — that no agreement survives long enough to impose limits. It does not bend rules. It annihilates them.

That is why these talks feel brittle before they begin. They are haunted by a force that does not believe in negotiation, only domination — and failing that, destruction. Washington may posture as the senior partner, but it increasingly resembles an exhausted patron trying — and failing — to restrain a client that has mistaken impunity for sovereignty. Israel does not follow the script. It burns it.

And still — something has shifted

The United States can destroy, but it cannot dictate. Iran can resist, and in doing so reshape the terms of engagement. Israel can devastate, but it cannot build order from endless violence. And Pakistan — despite its domestic fractures — has forced itself into the center of the diplomatic map through discipline and timing.

This is not peace. It is containment.

Islamabad is the stage.

The failure is the script.

And for the first time in decades, it is not being written in Washington.

[The writer, Prof. Junaid S. Ahmad, teaches Law, Religion, and Global Politics and is the Director of the Center for the Study of Islam and Decolonization (CSID), Islamabad, Pakistan. He is a member of the International Movement for a Just World (JUST – https://just-international.org/), Movement for Liberation from Nakba (MLN – https://nakbaliberation.com/), and Saving Humanity and Planet Earth (SHAPE – https://www.theshapeproject.com/).]

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