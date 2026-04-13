Hajj 2026: Pilgrims asked to confirm flight booking online



The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) has asked all pilgrims embarking to Makkah for Hajj 2026 to confirm online the flight booking allotted to them

Hajj 2026: The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) has asked all pilgrims embarking to Makkah for Hajj 2026 to confirm online the flight booking allotted to them.

In a notification released today, the Haj Committee of India said the pilgrims should confirm their flights before April 15, 2026.

“All pilgrims proceeding for Haj–2026 (1447 H) are required to confirm their allotted flight online on or before 15.04.2026”, the Haj Committee of India said.

The Haj Committee further said, “No request for change of flight shall be entertained.”

The pilgrims have also been directed to confirm their booking through the HCoI portal or Haj Suvidha App.

“Upon confirmation, a receipt will be generated, which must be retained and submitted (duly signed) along with the required documents at the time of collection of Haj Kit/travel documents at the respective Embarkation Point”, the Haj Committee of India said.

The pilgrims must note that the confirmation of flight booking, which is subject to full payment of Haj amount and clearance of all dues, is mandatory for issuance of Haj Kit, boarding pass, and other travel documents.

The pilgrims should note that Hajj flight booking confirmation is for all pilgrims.

Hajj Flight Schedule 2026

The Haj Committee of India had earlier released the complete flight schedule for Hajj 2026 on its website which is also availabe via pilgrims' log-in.

The Haj Committee of India had earlier said there will be a total 18 Hajj Embarkations Points. The details of EPs are as under:

1. Srinagar, 2. Gaya, 3. Guwahati, 4. Indore, 5. Jaipur, 6. Nagpur, 7. Delhi, 8. Mumbai, 9. Kolkata, 10. Bengaluru, 11. Hyderabad, 12. Cochin, 13. Chennai, 14. Ahmedabad, 15. Lucknow, 16. Kannur, 17. Calicut 18. Vijayawada

The Haj Committee publishes details of first Haj flight from India and the first return flight from Saudi Arabia in advance along with the complete flight schedule. The Haj flight schedule should be published in due course.

The likely date of Hajj 2026 is May 24 to 29, 2026. The final date of Haj 2026 (1447), however, will be confirmed after Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH moon sighting.

Meanwhile, in an important advisory to pilgrims embarking to Makkah from Mumbai Embarkation Point, the Haj Committee of India said the reporting time for them has been reduced from the earlier 48 hrs to 24 hours.

"Accordingly, pilgrims proceeding to Haj from Mumbai Embarkation Point should report at Haj House in Mumbai not earlier than 24 hrs before their flight departure", the Haj Committee said.

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