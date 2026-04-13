Outrage as Trump disguises himself as Jesus Christ, mocks Pope



A massive outrage erupted on Sunday April 12, 2026 – the Orthodox Easter Day, after U.S. President Donald Trump disguised himself as Jesus Christ and mocked Pope Leo XIV.

[Donald Trump disguised as Jesus Christ in an AI generated image. (R) Pope Leo XIV]

A massive outrage erupted on Sunday April 12, 2026 – the Orthodox Easter Day, after U.S. President Donald Trump disguised himself as Jesus Christ and mocked Pope Leo XIV.

"Fake Christians love fake Christian like you", a social media user wrote on Truth Social.

"I am in shock that Trump is depecting himself as divine. This certainly leaves me wondering about his mental state. It is concerning", another user wrote.

How it started?

It all started when US President Trump posted an AI generated image depicting himself as Jesus Christ on Orthodox Easter Day this Sunday. This followed a long post where he criticised Pope Leo XIV for opposing war.

"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about "fear" of the Trump Administration, but doesn't mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart", Trump wrote on Truth Social two days ago.

Pope Leo XIV is the first and, to date, only American Pope. But, Trump said, "I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn't!"

Criticising Pope for opposing Trump's war on Iran, the U.S. President wrote, " I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don't want a Pope who thinks it's terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country.

"And I don't want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I'm doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History", Trump wrote.

In more outrageous tone, Trump questioned Pope Leo's selection as Pope.

"Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn't on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican", Trump said in his Truth Social post.

Trump's post came after Pope Leo XIV slammed the U.S. President as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their war mongering.

"ENOUGH WITH WAR. Enough with the idolatry of self and money. Enough with the display of power. True strength is manifested in serving life", Pope Leo XIV said in his Easter message.

Trump however is not convinced. He doubled down his attack on the Pope while talking to reporters Sunday.

"I don’t think he’s doing a very good job. He likes crime I guess. We don’t like a pope who says it’s ok to have a nuclear weapon. We don’t want a pope that says crime is ok. I am not a fan of Pope Leo", Trump said.

"Too much, Over the top"

Trump was instantly slammed by social media users who also included his supporters.

"This image is bad enough and you just had to do it right after trashing the Pope. Who do you think you are?" a social media user wrote.

"A lot too much...Trump supporter, but this is over the top", a Trump supporter wrote.

"You kill people... You false God", a social media user, who identified as "trumpisntagod", wrote.

Trump attacked the pope and then figured himself as Jesus--all in the same night.... This only a week after he spit on Christians for Easter.... Trump mocks Christians and Christianity at his masters' command", Prof Michael Rectenwald commented.

"This is not "satire". This is not "harmless". This is the normalization of blasphemy dressed as power.... Donald Trump portraying himself as Jesus Christ is not bold move by "an idiot"... It is a test: how far can deception and blasphemy go before believers push back? If you are a monotheist and especially a Christian and this doesn't shake you, then what will?" Marwa Osman, a Journalist, wrote.

Another social media user asked Americans to condemned their President. "Trump is committing the greatest act of blasphemy. If you love America, condemn this evil immediately", he wrote.

Meanwhile, Pope Leo XIV commenting on Trumps's attack on him said he had “no fear of the Trump administration”.

"We are not politicians, we don't deal with foreign policy with the same perspective he might understand it, but I do believe in the message of the Gospel, blessed are the peacemakers", the Pope told reporters Monday.

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