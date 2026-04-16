Abdullatif Alfozan, Prof Mohamed win King Faisal Award 2026 for Service to Islam

Sheikh Abdullatif Ahmed Alfozan and Professor Mohamed Mohamed Aboumousa have jointly won the 2026 King Faisal Award for Service to Islam announced at a ceremony held in the Saudi Capital Riyadh Wednesday

King Faisal Awards 2026: Sheikh Abdullatif Ahmed Alfozan and Professor Mohamed Mohamed Aboumousa have jointly won the 2026 King Faisal Award for Service to Islam announced at a ceremony held in the Saudi Capital Riyadh Wednesday.

King Faisal Prize, named after King Faisal of Saudi Arabia, is awarded every year to acknowledge the services and contributions of individuals in various fields.\

King Faisal Award Winners List 2026

The King Faisal Award Committee Thursday announced the following winners of this year’s prestigious award.

King Faisal Award 2026 for Services to Islam: Sheikh Abdullatif Ahmed Alfozan and Professor Mohamed Mohamed Aboumousa

King Faisal Award 2026 Islamic Studies: Professor Moh’d Wahib Hussein and Professor Abdelhamid Hussein Hammouda

King Faisal Award 2026 in Arabic Language and Literature: Professor Pierre Patrice Marcel Larcher

King Faisal Award 2026 in Medicine: Professor Svetlana Mojsov

King Faisal Prize 2026 in Science: Professor Carlos Kenig

King Faisal Prize for Service to Islam

The Service to Islam Prize was awarded to Sheikh Abdullatif Alfozan, from Saudi Arabia, and Prof. Mohammed Hassanin Aboumousa, from Egypt.

Alfozan was rewarded for his distinctive approach to philanthropic work through support for high-impact initiatives that align with developmental needs, and the establishment of the “Ajwad Endowment” as a community-support tool for the creation and development of humanitarian initiatives.

Aboumousa, a founding member of the Council of Senior Scholars at Al-Azhar, has hosted more than 300 study circles at Al-Azhar Mosque devoted to classical texts, in an effort to strengthen cultural identity among young Muslims.

King Faisal Prize 2026: Other Winners

The King Faisal Prize in Medicine has been honored to Professor Svetlana Mojsov - a biochemist whose discovery sparked a revolution in treating obesity and diabetes.

Professor Svetlana Mojsov’s early, groundbreaking research on the hormone glucagon-like peptide-1, or GLP-1, laid the biological foundation for what would eventually become the weight-loss drug Ozempic and other obesity therapies.

The King Faisal Prize in Science has been conferred on Professor Carlos Kenig - a mathematician whose work on equations helped explain ocean waves and fiber optics.

Prof. Carlos Kenig was recognized for his transformative work on nonlinear partial differential equations, described as a stubborn, beautiful aspect of mathematics that govern everything from the crash of ocean waves to the clarity of a medical scan. Where others saw complexity, he found structure that reshaped the very landscape of modern mathematical analysis.

Professor Pierre Larcher, professor emeritus of Arabic Linguistics at Aix-Marseille University and emeritus researcher at the Institute of Research and Study on the Arab and Muslim Worlds, received the King Faisal Prize for Arabic Language and Literature for his work on Arabic literature in French.

The Islamic Studies Prize went to Abdelhamid Hussein Mahmoud Hammouda, professor of Islamic history and civilization at Fayoum University in Egypt, and Mohammed Waheeb Hussein, professor of archaeology and history of art at Hashemite University in Jordan, for their work on historical Islamic trade routes.

Hammouda’s comprehensive work encompasses trade routes across the Islamic world, including the Mashreq, Iraq and Persia, the Arabian Peninsula, Greater Syria, Egypt, the Sahara, Maghreb, and Al-Andalus.

Anout King Faisal Award

Established by the foundation in 1977, with the first awards handed out in 1979, the King Faisal Prize has honored 308 laureates from 45 countries over the years in recognition of their outstanding contributions to science and humanitarian causes.

The inaugural prizes in 1979 were awarded in three categories: service to Islam, Islamic studies, and Arabic language and literature. The medicine and science categories were introduced in 1981.

Each of the recipients receives $200,000, a 24-carat gold medal weighing 200 grams, and a commemorative certificate with their name and a summary of the work for which they were honored with a prize described as the most coveted in the Islamic world.

[With inputs from Arab News]

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