Lebanon, Israel reach ceasefire deal

In a major development to contain the raging war in the Middle East, Lebanon and Israel have reached a ceasefire deal

Washington: In a major development to contain the raging war in the Middle East, Lebanon and Israel have reached a ceasefire deal.

The 10-day ceasefire deal between Lebanon and Israel to take effect today i.e. Thursday April 16, 2026 midnight, was first announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, and later confirmed by the two countries.

“I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel.

“These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST”, Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The latest development came after Lebanon demanded ceasefire as the primary condition to participate in the peace talks with Israel. According to Roya News, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun had told U.S. Secretary of States Marco Rubio he will not speak with Netanyahu until a ceasefire is reached.

Trump said the decision to halt the war for 10 days came after the two countries met for the first time in 34 years in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday April 14, 2026 in the presence of Marco Rubio and other U.S. officials.

Netanyahu, Joseph Aoun direct talks soon

Moments after announcing the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, Donald Trump said he will invite Netanyahu and Joseph Aoun to the White House “for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983.”

“Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly!” Trump wrote.

The 1983 talks between Israel and Lebanon referenced by Trump were aimed at an Israeli withdrawal following the 1982 Lebanon war, though the agreement reached ultimately fell through.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed the newly announced ceasefire.

“As I congratulate all Lebanese on this achievement, I pray for the martyrs who fell, and affirm my solidarity with their families, with the wounded, and with the citizens who were forced to flee their cities and villages,” he wrote on X.

“I hold full hope that they will be able to return to them as soon as possible”, he added.

The opposition leaders in Israel however said a pattern is emerging in which ceasefires are imposed on the country, and assailed the Netanyahu government "for agreeing to a ceasefire in Lebanon while Hezbollah remains a threat".

“Not for the first time, all the promises of this government collapse in the face of reality,” Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said.

“The confrontation in Lebanon can end in only one way — the permanent removal of the threat to the northern communities. With this government, that won’t happen. We’ll do it under the next government”, he added.

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