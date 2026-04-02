Artemis II Update: Orion’s Toilet Issue Resolved

The Artemis II crew, working closely with mission control in Houston, were able to successfully restore the Orion spacecraft’s toilet to normal operations after it reported glitches.

Cape Canaveral (Florida): The Artemis II crew, working closely with mission control in Houston, were able to successfully restore the Orion spacecraft’s toilet to normal operations after it reported glitches.

NASA had successfully launched its Artemis 2 Moon Mission Wednesday April 01, 2026. Onboard were four astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen

However, within hours of launching the four astronauts on the American space agency's Artemis 2 mission around the Moon, its crew reported a glitch in what may have been the most anticipated new creature comfort of their Orion spacecraft: their space toilet.

Artemis 2 mission specialist Christina Koch noted an issue starting up part of the Orion capsule's toilet — which NASA calls the Universal Waste Management System — that deals with urine collection.

"The toilet fan is reported to be jammed," NASA spokesperson Gary Jordan said during live mission commentary. "Now the ground teams are coming up with instructions on how to get into the fan and clear that area to revive the toilet for the mission."

Norm Knight, NASA's director of flight operations, told reporters here at the Kennedy Space Center that the malfunction was due to a controller issue on the toilet.

Toilet Problem Resolved

The Artemis II crew, working closely with mission control in Houston, were able to restore the Orion spacecraft’s toilet to normal operations following the proximity operations demonstration, NASA said.

Ahead of the apogee raise burn on April 1, the Artemis II crew reported a blinking fault light and mission control teams successfully assessed the data and worked with the crew to troubleshoot and resolve the issue.

The crew will now take a four-hour nap and be awakened at 7 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 2, to prepare for the perigee raise burn.

"This burn will lift the lowest point of Orion’s orbit around Earth. Together with the apogee raise burn completed earlier, these burns shape the spacecraft’s initial orbit and prepare it for later translunar operations", NASA said.

"The crew members then will resume their sleep period around 9:40 a.m.", it added.

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