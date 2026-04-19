What are UFI files Pentagon plans to release?

The UFO files that the Pentagon plans to release refer to the official records, documents, and investigative reports related to Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs) and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena as they have been officially named

Washington: The UFO files that the Pentagon plans to release refer to the official records, documents, and investigative reports related to Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs) and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena as they have been officially named.

The UFO files include their sightings, radar data, witness statements from pilots, military personnel, and civilians, internal memos, analyses, and policy discussions about unexplained aerial events.

Governments, including that of the United States, have collected these files for decades, primarily to assess potential threats to national security or airspace. Most sightings turn out to be explainable e.g., weather balloons, aircraft, drones, stars, or atmospheric phenomena, but a small percentage remain unexplained even after investigation.

The UFO has long been generated interests worldwide. The latest interest in the UFO was sparked after U.S. President Donald Trump said the documents in the custody of the Pentagon, the headquarters of US Department of Defense, will be released soon.

Trump on Saturday April 18, 2026 teased the UFO documents that the Pentagon will release saying he found them very interesting. Speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Trump said he figured it was a 'good crowd' to provide an update, as the people were really into the topic.

"As you remember, I recently directed the Secretary of War to begin releasing government files relating to UFOs and unexplained aerial phenomenon," said Trump.

"This process is well underway, and we found many very interesting documents, I must say, and the first releases will begin very, very soon," he added.

The Pentagon had earlier launched a portal and online platform for free access the videos, photos and data of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), officially known as Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs). Trump now said the files will soon be available for public access soon.

“Based on the tremendous interest show. I will be directing Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters," said Trump.

This comes after repeated allegations that the U.S. is hiding key details about UFO. Most recently, former US Air Force intelligence officer Retired Maj. David Grusch told a House of Representatives' Subcommittee the United States is hiding a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP).

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic