KCET 2026 Agriculture Practical Test: List of Candidates Published

KCET 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published on its official website the list of candidates eligible to appear in the Karnataka UGCET 2026 Agriculture Practical Test along with the list of non-eligible candidates.
The Karnataka UGCET 2026 Agriculture Practical Test is scheduled to be held on April 29, 2026 at 17 designated centres across Karnataka.
The exact centre name is mentioned in the candidates’ list as well as on the hall ticket available for download from today i.e. April 26, 2026.
The Karnataka Examination Authority has published:
The candidates, who have registered for KCET 2026, also known as Karnataka UGCET 2026, and are eligible to appear in the UGCET 2026 Agriculture Practical Test, can check their name and exam centre name mentioned in the list of eligible candidates list.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had earlier conducted Karnataka UGCET 2026 on April 23 and 24, 2026. The Kannada language test was held on April 22, 2026.
KCET 2026 is held for admission to the First year or first semester Engineering, Medica and Dental (MBBS and BDS), Pharmacy (B Pharm), Technology, Yoga & Naturopathy, Farm Science and other courses, according to the Karnataka UGCET 2026 notification.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had on April 23 also provided the UGCET 2026 Exam Centre-wise OMR view link.
The candidates who appeared in the UGCET 2026 Karnataka are now waiting for KCET 2026 Answer Key which will be published on the official website soon.
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