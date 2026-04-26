KCET 2026 Agriculture Practical Test: List of Candidates Published



The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published on its official website the list of candidates eligible to appear in the Karnataka UGCET 2026 Agriculture Practical Test along with the list of non-eligible candidates

KCET 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published on its official website the list of candidates eligible to appear in the Karnataka UGCET 2026 Agriculture Practical Test along with the list of non-eligible candidates.

The Karnataka UGCET 2026 Agriculture Practical Test is scheduled to be held on April 29, 2026 at 17 designated centres across Karnataka.

The exact centre name is mentioned in the candidates’ list as well as on the hall ticket available for download from today i.e. April 26, 2026.

The Karnataka Examination Authority has published:

The list (402 PDF pages) of 20,552 candidates who are eligible to appear in the test The list (77 PDF pages) of 02,345 candidates who are not eligible to appear in the test

The candidates, who have registered for KCET 2026, also known as Karnataka UGCET 2026, and are eligible to appear in the UGCET 2026 Agriculture Practical Test, can check their name and exam centre name mentioned in the list of eligible candidates list.

Steps to download UGCET 2026 Agriculture Practical Test List

Go to the official website: "cetonline.karnataka.gov.in"

Click on Admission in the top menu

Select UGCET 2026 from the drop-down menu

Click on UGCET - 2026 Agriculture Practical Test Eligible and non-Eligible List

Click on Eligible or non-Eligible list to check your name

KCET 2026

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had earlier conducted Karnataka UGCET 2026 on April 23 and 24, 2026. The Kannada language test was held on April 22, 2026.

KCET 2026 is held for admission to the First year or first semester Engineering, Medica and Dental (MBBS and BDS), Pharmacy (B Pharm), Technology, Yoga & Naturopathy, Farm Science and other courses, according to the Karnataka UGCET 2026 notification.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had on April 23 also provided the UGCET 2026 Exam Centre-wise OMR view link.

The candidates who appeared in the UGCET 2026 Karnataka are now waiting for KCET 2026 Answer Key which will be published on the official website soon.



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