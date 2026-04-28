OFSS Bihar 1st Merit List 2026: When and Where to Check



The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is releasing, the OFSS Inter First Merit List 2026, also called as OFSS 1st Selection List 2026, of the students who have registered for admission in Class 11 (Intermediate) through Online Facilitation System for Students website www.ofssbihar.info

OFSS Bihar Intermediate Merit List 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is releasing, the OFSS Inter First Merit List 2026, also called as OFSS 1st Selection List 2026, of the students who have registered for admission in Class 11 (Intermediate) through Online Facilitation System for Students website www.ofssbihar.info.

The Bihar School Examination Board had started receiving Online Application forms for Class 11 (Intermediate) Admission 2026 through Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) from April 08, 2026.

The last date of application was initially fixed as April 18, 2026. It was later extended till April 25, 2026. The board is now preparing to release the first merit list and selection list along with intimation letter on its website.

The board has not officially confirmed the date and time to release the merit list and selection list. The board sources, however, said the selection list preparation is in the final stages and it will be released soon.

Steps to check "OFSS Inter 1st Merit List 2026"

Once released, the OFSS merit list will be available on the official website ofssbihar.info. Follow the steps given below to check and download the Bihar Class 11 merit list 2026.

Go to the OFSS website: " ofssbihar.info ".

". In Important Official Links section click on 1st Merit List.

Enter User name and ID if asked.

Check your name in the list if it is in PDF.

The candidates who find their names in the first Merit List should download the intimation letter from the website and proceed to confirm their admission.

The cut off marks for Inter or Class 11 admission in Bihar will also be uploaded on the board's website. Candidates should also note that there will be a separate link to apply for Slide Up Process.

OFSS 2nd Merit List 2026

The candidates who do not find their name in the first merit list should wait for the second merit list. After the OfSS round 1 admission deadline, the Bihar board will release second merit list based on the vacant seats.

The Class 11 or Intermediate admission process in a total of 9,907 colleges in Bihar having more than 11 lakh seats is fully online and is conducted through Online Facilitation System for Students.

The students who have passed the Matriculation Examination or 10th Class or equivalent examination from Bihar School Examination Board, Central Board for Secondary education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other State board are eligible to apply online for admission.

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