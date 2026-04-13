OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2026 Starts, Check Steps



OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2026: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started receiving Online Application forms for Class 11 (Intermediate) Amission 2026 through Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info)

OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2026: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started receiving Online Application forms for Class 11 (Intermediate) Amission 2026 through Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info).

As per the latest update regarding OFSS Class 11 admission 2025, online application link has been made active on the official website www.ofssbihar.info on Wednesday April 08, 2026.

Last date of application is April 18, 2026. All students of the state are needed to apply before this date.

Candidates should note that there are nine steps for admission in Class 11 Bihar colleges. All steps are explained in detail in the prospectus as well as on the website. The first step starts with students filling the Common Application Form through the website.

Steps to fill OFSS Common Application Form

Go to the OFSS website: " ofssbihar.info ".

". In Important Official Links section of the Home Page, click on "Apply Online".

Once the link becomes active complete all the nine steps.

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Students should upload all information correctly, including photograph. They are also advised to download the prospectus from OFSS Admission Portal and carefully read it.

Besides other details, the prospectus contains last date to upload marks, sports and other quota, date of releasing BSEB OFSS Intermediate Merit List 2026.

OFSS Bihar Admission Schedule 2026

Students registration start date: April 08, 2026

Last date of application: April 18, 2026

1st Merit List Release Date: To be notified later

OFSS Selection List 2026 release date: To be notified later

Eligibility Criteria

The students, who have passed the Matriculation Examination or 10th Class or equivalent examination from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Central Board for Secondary education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other State board, are eligible to apply online for admission.

Bihar Inter Class 11th admission starts after the board declares the Class 10 Matric result. Since the Bihar School Examination Board declared the BSEB Class 10 Matric 2026 result on March 29, 2026, the OFSS admission 2026 and online registration started after the result announcement.

The Bihar students who have cleared the BSEB Xth 2026 exam can submit their application online for the year 2026-28. The CBSE Class 10 and ICSE students who passed the 2026 board exams can fill the form once they get their result sheet and score.

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