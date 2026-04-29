2026 West Bengal Elections End With Poll PC Highest Since Independence



Polling for the second phase of 2026 Assembly Elections in West Bengal Wednesday April 29, 2026 ended amid heavy deployment of security personnel, including NIA sleuths

2026 Assembly Elections: Polling for the second phase of 2026 Assembly Elections in West Bengal Wednesday April 29, 2026 ended amid heavy deployment of security personnel, including NIA sleuths.

As per the ECI estimates, over 92.45% voters cast their votes in the second and final phase of the 2026 Elections in West Bengal.

The state had registered 92.72% voter turnout in the first phase of polling held on April 23, 2026.

This means the total turnout across two phases of polling in the state stands at around 93%, the highest rate of polling in any West Bengal Assembly election since Independence, according to the State’s Chief Electoral Officer.

Elections are held in West Bengal to elect a new assembly comprising of 294 members. Polling for the total of 152 seats was held in the first phase on April 23 whereas polling for the remaining 142 seats were held in the second phase today.

Polling to elect new assemblies was also held in Keralam, Assam, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

While polling in Keralam, Assam and Puducherry was held in single phase on April 09, 2026 , Tamil Nadu also saw single phase polling on April 23, 2026.

Exit Poll Results

Meanwhile, different agencies and TV channels that conduct the survey of voters (exit polls) after voting, have published contradictory results, especially with regards to West Bengal.

While some exit polls are predicting the return of Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, some others are showing the TMC in a neck and neck battle with the BJP. At least one agency is of the opinion that the BJP will overthrow Mamata Banerjee.

As per the other states, most of the agencies and TV channels are predicting Congress-led UDF’s victory in Keralam and DMK+Congress return in Tamil Nadu.

The majority of exits polls are also predicting that the BJP will retain power in Assam, and the current alliance of which the BJP is also a part will be elected for a straight second term in Puducherry.

These are just predictions. The final results will be announced on Monday May 04, 2026 when the counting of votes will take place in all the five states.

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