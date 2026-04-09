2026 Assembly Elections: Polling Ends in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry

Polling ended Thursday April 09, 2026 in the 3 of the 5 Indian States with Puducherry registering a voting percentage of 89.87% followed by Assam 84.42% and Kerala 78.21%

2026 Assembly Elections: Polling ended Thursday April 09, 2026 in the 3 of the 5 Indian States with Puducherry registering a voting percentage of 89.87% followed by Assam 84.42% and Kerala 78.21%.

The Election Commission of India had on March 16, 2026 announced to hold elections in India’s five states – Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry in three phases.

As per the ECI Schedule , elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry were scheduled to be held in single phase.

Accordingly, polling for the whole of 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry were held today i.e. Thursday April 09, 2026.

The Election Commission of India has not yet released the final polling percentage. However, estimates showed Puducherry registered the highest voter turnout of 89.83% followed by Assam (85.38%) and Kerala (78.03%).

Kerala is currently ruled by CPI (M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF). The LDF is eyeing 3rd consecutive victory here though the United Democratic Front (UDF) of Congress, IUML and others is also confident of comeback.

In Assam, the BJP is the ruling party, and the party is looking for the 2nd consecutive victory under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma.

On the other hand, the key parties in Puducherry are the ruling All India N.R. Congress (AINRC)+BJP, DMK, Congress and others.

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will go to polls in the next phase. As per the ECI, polling in Tamil Nadu will be held in single phase on April 23, whereas West Bengal will go to polls in two phases - April 23 and 29, 2026.

The election results of all the 5 states will be announced on May 04, 2026.



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