ICSE 10th Result 2026 Out; Check Toppers List



The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the result of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X (Class 10th) 2026 exam along with toppers list on its official website cisce.org

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the result of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X (Class 10th) 2026 exam along with toppers list on its official website cisce.org.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X (Class 10th) was conducted from February 17 to March 30. After successfully conducting the board exams, the Council declared the results today that are available on the official websites "results.cisce.org" and "cisce.org".

ICSE 2026 Result: Key Highlights

Overall Pass Percentage: 99.18%

Western region led with 99.85%, closely followed by the Southern region at 99.81%.

According to the ICSE 2026 result data released today, a total of 258,721 candidates across 2,957 schools, appeared in the 2026 exam.

Pass Percentage of Girls: 99.46%

Pass Percentage of Boys: 98.93%

132 out of 1,313 candidates with learning difficulties scored more than 90% marks

17 out of 54 visually challenged candidates scored more than 90% marks

ICSE Toppers List 2026

The Council has not officially released the ICSE Toppers List 2026. However, based on the inputs from different schools, following are the toppers who have scored near perfect marks of 99.8% in 2026 ICSE board exams of the year 2026:

Aditya Tiwari (West Bengal): 99.8% marks

Rishik Basu (West Bengal): 99.8% marks

Samit Punamia (Karnataka): 99.8% marks

Chitransh Garg (Maharashtra): 99.8% marks

Aarush Saha (West Bengal)

Anmol Pandurang Pai (Maharashtra)

Sinjini Roy (West Bengal)

Pragati Girish Athreya (Karnataka)

Jade Rowe (Maharashtra)

Armaan Singal (Karnataka)

(Note: Schools and parents are requested to send their ward's name and marks obtained if she or he is among the toppers via WhatsApp +919371239892)

ICSE 2026 Caste-wise Result

Pass percentage of General category candidates: 99.26%

OBC: 99.24%

SC: 98.76%

ST: 98.07%

How to check ICSE Class X Result 2026

Go to the official website: " cisce.org ".

". Click on the live link 'ICSE Class X' on the website.

When a new window opens, the candidates have to go to "Reports" and then on "Results" tab to check their scores.

Take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.

ICSE 10th Previous Year Pass Percentage, Toppers

In 2025 the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations had conducted from February 21 to March 28, 2025, and announced the result on April 30, 2025. The overall pass percentage in the 2025 ICSE exam was 99.09%.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X (Class 10th) 2024 exam and toppers list on May 06, 2024 when it had registerd a pass percentage of 99.47%.

According to the ICSE result 2023 data , a total of 9 students had secured the Rank 1 position in ICSE Class 10 Result 2023. Out of the 9 ICSE Toppers, 3 were girls.

ICSE 2022 result was declared on July 17 when the board had registered a Pass Percentage of 99.97 in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X (Class 10th) Exams 2022.

As many as 04 students have secured the 1st Rank, 34 2nd Rank and 10 got the 3rd Rank in ICSE 10th 2022 Exams.

ICSE 10th exam 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19 and result was prepared based on internal assessment.

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