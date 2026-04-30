Ronaldo, King take Al-Nassr closer to SPL 2025-26 title



Cristiano Ronaldo’s leadership as well as football skills were on full display again on Wednesday April 29, 2026 as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Ahli Saudi FC in the 30th round of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26.

Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo’s leadership as well as football skills were on full display again on Wednesday April 29, 2026 as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Ahli Saudi FC in the 30th round of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26.

Al Ahli Saudi FC and Al Nassr football club both are eyeing the Saudi Pro League Title 2026. When the players hit the packed Al Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh Wednesday, they knew clearly well that a victory in the match was important as it would take either of the team closer to the championship.

Accordingly, it was a fierce display of defence and attack from both the teams well past Half Time. In fact, Al-Ahli vs. Al-Nassr Wednesday was evenly placed till 76th of the match. It was then that Al-Nassr Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock with a precise header.

In fact, Ronaldo had a perfect chance in the First Half, when a through ball put him one-on-one with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. However, as he tried to get past the opponent, the Portuguese football star lost his angle and ended up delivering an off-target cross.

In the Second Half, the legendary footballer got his chance again and made it count, scoring the opener with a well-placed header following a corner kick taken by Joao Felix.

The goal gave Al Nassr the composure to control the tempo in the closing stages, with the pressure now shifting onto the visitors.

Al-Ahli, in a tight race with Al-Nassr for the Saudi Pro League Title, tried very hard to equalize the score. However, Cristiano Ronaldo managed well his team with Kingsley Coman adding one more goal to take the score to 2-0 in Al Nassr’s favour.

Saudi Pro League Standing: Latest Update

Already on top in the SPL Standing Table, Al-Nassr further strengthened its position with a huge 79 points and to remain on top. The Al Nassr scorecard in the Saudi Pro League standing table now reads - 30 matches, 26W, 3L, 1D, 81GF, 21GA, 60GD and 79 points.

Al Hilal, who defeated Damac on Tuesday April 28, 2026, is next in the SPL table with 71 points.

Al Ahli Saudi FC is on the 3rd position with 66 points and Al Qadsiah on the 4th with 65 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo Total Goals

With another goal against Al-Ahli, Ronaldo has also moved closer to the 1,000 goal target. The Portuguese star has now a total of 970 goals to his credit, and counting.

Ronaldo has also scored a fabulous 25 goals in 26 appearances in the ongoing Saudi Pro League season.

Al Nassr’s victory over Al Ahli Wednesday was also the Saudi football giant’s 16 consecutive victory in the ongoing Saudi Pro League season which is a new record.

In another landmark sports show, Al Nassr which reached AFC Champions League Two (ACL Two) final defeating Al Ahli Qatar on April 23, has won all its 19 previous matches.

Al Nassr's 2-0 victory over Al Ahli Saudi FC also took its overall goal score in the Roshn Saudi League (RSL) to 1,000. Leading Al Nassr from the front, Ronaldo also won a well deserved Man of the Match.

Each team in the ongoing Saudi Pro League season will play a total of 34 matches. Al Nassr will now face Al Qadsiah on May 03, 2026 and Al Shabab on May 07, 2026. A victory ove Al Qadsiah will seal the fate of Al Nassr as the Saudi Pro League 2026 Champions.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

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