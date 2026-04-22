Al-Nassr storms into AFC Champions League Two 2026 Final

Top Saudi Football Club Al Nassr Wednesday April 22, 2026 stormed into AFC Champions League Two 2026 Final defeating Al Ahli SC Qatar 5-1.

AFC Champions League Two (ACL) 2026: Top Saudi Football Club Al Nassr Wednesday April 22, 2026 stormed into AFC Champions League Two 2026 Final defeating Al Ahli SC Qatar 5-1.

The highlight of the Al-Nassr vs Al Ahli Qatar ACL Two Semi Final played at Zabeel Staidum in Dubai Wednesday was the spectacular hat-trick by Kingsley Coman, the French professional footballer who plays as winger for Al-Nassr Saudi FC.

Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr Highlights

The ACL Two 2026 Semi Final between Al Ahli Doha Qatar and Saudi FC Al-Nassr was one-sided in the favour of the latter except the 10th minute goal Sekou Oumar Yansané hit for the former.

The early lead Al Ahli SC secured lasted barely for two minutes as Kingsley Coman sent the ball past the goalkeeper in the 12th minute of the match.

Angelo Gabriel took the Al-Nassr’s score to 2-1 in the 23rd minutes, whereas Kingsley Coman completed his hat-trick by hitting the ball into the net in the added time of the First Half and 63rd minute of the match.

The finisher was due for Abdullah Al-Hamdan who scored Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr’s 5th goal of the match in 80th minute.

Angelo Gabriel, besides scoring a goal, also helped with useful assists in three goals – 02 of Coman and 01 of Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

Al Nassr will now play against Gamba Osaka in ACL Two 2026 Final to be played at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh on May 16, 2026.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

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