Karnataka 2nd PUC (12th) Result 2026: Steps, Link to Check

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) in coordination with Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) is set to declare the results of the Second Year Pre-University (2nd PUC) or Class 12 2025 soon, most likely on April 09, 2026

Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th Result 2026 Date: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) in coordination with Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) is set to declare the results of the Second Year Pre-University (2nd PUC) or Class 12 2025 soon, most likely on April 09, 2026.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) had conducted the 2nd PUC or Class 12th exam from February 28 to March 17, 2026. As per the board, a total of 7,10,363 candidates from 5,174 PU colleges registered for the exams. Of them, 6,46,801 were fresh candidates, while 50,540 appeared as repeaters and 13,022 as private candidates.

After successfully conducting the exams, KSEAB is now all set to announce the 12th result of the academic year 2026.

Multiple media reports had claimed the KAR Results 12th 2026 will be announced today i.e. April 07, 2026. The claims were made even though the KSEAB did not officially confirm the exact result date and time.

But, The Indian Express quoting the KSEAM Chairman said the Karnatanaka 12th or 2nd PU result of the current academic year will be declared on April 09, 2026. The KSEAB Chairman, however, did not confirm the time.

Steps to check Karnataka 2nd PU Result 2026

Visit the official website: " karresults.nic.in "

" Click on the 2nd PUC exam 1 result link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check the result.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The Karnataka 12th PU result can also be accessed through kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and via DigiLocker app.



Karnataka 2nd PUC (Class 12) Results: Last Three Years

Karnataka 12th or PU result in 2025 was announced on April 08, 2025 when the state had registered an overall pass percentage of 73.45%.

In 2024, Karnataka 2nd PUC or 12th exam was held from March 01 to 22, 2024. The Karnataka 2nd PU Class 12th Result 2023 was declared on April 10, 2024.

The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 81.15%. The Pass Percentage of Science stream was 89.96%, pass percentage of Arts stream was 68.36 and that of Commerce stream was 80.94%.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC (Class 12) Result 2023 was announced on April 21, 2023, with an overall pass percentage of 74.67%.

The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka is the organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. We function under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

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