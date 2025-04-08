Karnataka 2nd PU 12th Result 2025 Declared, Check Pass Percentage

Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) declared the results of the Second Year Pre-University (2nd PUC) or Class 12 2025 today i.e. Tuesday April 08, 2025

Tuesday April 8, 2025 1:04 PM , ummid.com News Network

The department announced the 2nd PU result of all three streams including Science, Commerce and Humanities (Art) today at 12:50 PM.

The Karnataka 12th results were announced at a press conference addressed by Karnataka Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa.

However, students, who appeared for the board exams, can access their scores and check their marks on the official portal, karresults.nic.in, only at 1:30 PM when the result link is activtaed.



Karnataka 2nd PU Pass Percentage

According to the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) data released today, the Karnataka State registerd an overall pass percentage of 73.45% in Class 12th exam 2025. This is some 7.7% less than 2024 when the pass percentage was 81.15%.

A total of 7,13,862 - 3,35,468 boys, 3,78,389 girls and 5 transgenders, had appeared for the 12th board exam in Karnataka.

The Karnataka 12th result 2025 are available on official websites "karresults.nic.in" and "kseab.karnataka.gov.in".

Along with the result, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board also publishes the Merit List containing the names and scores of the board exam toppers.

The Karnataka Pre-University Department or 2nd PU 12th Exam started on March 01 and continued till March 19, 2025.

Steps to check Karnataka 2nd PU Result 2025

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in. Click on the 2nd PUC exam 1 result link. Enter your login details. Submit and check the result. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Karnataka 2nd PUC (Class 12) Result 2024

In 2024, Karnataka 2nd PUC or 12th exam was held from March 01 to 22, 2024. The Karnataka 2nd PU Class 12th Result 2023 was declared on April 10, 2024.

The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 81.15%. The Pass Percentage of Science stream was 89.96%, pass percentage of Arts stream was 68.36 and that of Commerce stream was 80.94%.

The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka is the organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. We function under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

