SPL 25/26: Ronaldo trails behind Ivan Toney in Golden Boot Race

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken Al-Nassr Saudi FC to the cusp of Saudi Pro League Title 2026 but the highest goal scorer in international football is trailing behind Al Ahli’s Ivan Toney in Golden Boot race

Saudi Pro League 2025/26: Cristiano Ronaldo has taken Al-Nassr Saudi FC to the cusp of Saudi Pro League Title 2026 but the highest goal scorer in international football is trailing behind Al Ahli’s Ivan Toney in Golden Boot race.

As per the latest SPL Standings released after the 32 matchweek, al Nassr is on top of the Saudi Pro League (SPL) Standing Table with 82 points. Al Nassr FC score in the SPL Standings Table reads - 32 matches, 27W, 4L, 1D, 86GF, 26GA, 60GD and 82 points.

Al Nassr has been left with two matches in the ongoing season – one against Al Hilal and the other against Damac. The last one is sure to be in Al Nassr’s favour if nothing miraculous happens. However, a defeat against Al Hilal on May 12 could stop Al Nassr from clinching the Saudi Pro League Title – its first since 2019.

Al Hilal is on the second position in the SPL Standings with 77 points and is left with 3 matches – including the one against Al Nassr. A victory in all the three matches will give 09 points to Al Hilal – which will be 86, one point more than Al Nassr.

SPL Golden Boot Race

Though the Saudi Pro League Title race is wide open for the Al-Nassr FC, it appears its skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has already lost the Golden Boot Race to Al Ahli FC’s Ivan Toney.

As per the latest statistics released today, Ivan Toney is leading the SPL Golden Boot 2026 race with 30 goals in 29 matches.

Close behind him is Al-Qadsiah Forward Julián Quiñones who has scored 29 goals in as many matches.

Al Nassr Skipper is on the 3rd position in the SPL highest goal scorer race. But, he has scored 26 goal – a 5 goal difference if compared with current top scorer Ivan Toney.

It means Cristiano Ronaldo will be required to flood goals in the remaining two matches of Al Nassr if he wants to win the SPL Golden Boot he had won in 2023-24 and 2024-25 consecutive two seasons.

Ivan Toney’s Journey to Winning Golden Boot

On his journey to becoming the highest goal scorer in the ongoing Saudi Pro League season, Al Ahli Saudi FC, Ivan Toney has created a couple of other records.

On Wednesday May 06 while playing against Al Fateh, Toney scored hat trick to move top of the Roshn Saudi League (RSL) scoring charts.

With this Toney became only the 4th player in the Saudi Pro League history to register 04 hat-tricks in a single campaign, joining the exclusive club of Abderrazak Hamdallah, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Toney hat trick in Al Ahli Vs. Al Fateh SPL group match also pushed the total number of hat-tricks in the 2025-26 season to 18, the highest ever recorded in a single Saudi Pro League campaign.

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