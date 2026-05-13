Sukhneet, Suhani, Divanshi Top PSEB 12th 2026 Exam Scoring 100% Marks

Sukhneet Kaur, Suhani Chauhan and Divanshi have topped the PSEB Punjab Class 12th board exam 2026 the result of which was announced today i.e. Wednesday May 13, 2026

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026: Sukhneet Kaur, Suhani Chauhan and Divanshi have topped the PSEB Punjab Class 12th board exam 2026 the result of which was announced today i.e. Wednesday May 13, 2026.

All the three students have scored a perfect 100% marks to top the 2026 Class 12 board exam conducted by Punjab board.

A total of 2,65,417 students from different parts of Punjab had appeared in the Class 12th exam conducted from February 17, 2026, to April 4, 2026.

As per the PSEB 12th result announced today, 2,42,755 students passed registering an overall pass percentage of 91.46%.

PSEB Class 12th Toppers

Sukhneet Kaur Science Stream 100% Marks

Suhani Chauhan Humanities 100% Marks

Divanshi Humanities 100% Marks

PSEB 12th 2026: District Toppers

Tarannum Kaur Thind of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Kapurthala: 498/500 Marks

Nisha Rani of Government Senior Secondary School, Mauran, Barnala: 496/500 Marks

Navroop Kaur of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Senior Secondary School. Kandial, Gurdaspur: 496/500 Marks

Sukhneer Kaur is a student of Government Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Boha, Mansa district, Suhani Chauhan is from B.C.M. Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur Colony, Ludhiana, and Divanshi is from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, Ludhiana.

PSEB 12th 2026 Result: Stream-Wise Performance

Commerce stream registered the highest pass percentage at 98.78%. A total of 34,496 students appeared from the stream, of whom 34,074 passed.

In Science stream, 56,456 students appeared in the exam. Out of them, 55,593 students passed the exam with the pass percentage to 98.47%.

In Humanities, 1,65,457 students appeared, while 1,45,179 passed. The pass percentage for the stream stood at 87.74%.

The Vocational stream recorded a pass percentage of 87.80%, with 7,909 out of 9,008 students who appeared clearing the exam.

PSEB 2026 Class XIIth: Gender-wise result

Pass percentage of girl students: 94.73%

Pass percentage of boys: 88.52%

Pass percentage of transgenders: 100%



Steps to check PSEB 12th Result 2026

Go to the official website: " pseb.ac.in "

" Click on Punjab Class 12 Result 2026 link given on the home page

Enter your roll number.

Click on "Submit" and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

The Punjab School Education Board came into existence through a legislative enactment in November 1969 for the development and promotion of school education in the state of Punjab. In 1987, the Vidhan Sabha amended the Board’s Act to grant it autonomy. The scope of Board’s functions is very wide and covers almost every aspect/stage of school education.

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