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Sukhneet, Suhani, Divanshi Top PSEB 12th 2026 Exam Scoring 100% Marks

Sukhneet Kaur, Suhani Chauhan and Divanshi have topped the PSEB Punjab Class 12th board exam 2026 the result of which was announced today i.e. Wednesday May 13, 2026

Wednesday May 13, 2026 3:01 PM, Sana Ahmed

Sukhneet, Suhani, Divanshi Top PSEB 12th 2026 Exam Scoring 100% Marks

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026: Sukhneet Kaur, Suhani Chauhan and Divanshi have topped the PSEB Punjab Class 12th board exam 2026 the result of which was announced today i.e. Wednesday May 13, 2026.

All the three students have scored a perfect 100% marks to top the 2026 Class 12 board exam conducted by Punjab board.

A total of 2,65,417 students from different parts of Punjab had appeared in the Class 12th exam conducted from February 17, 2026, to April 4, 2026.

As per the PSEB 12th result announced today, 2,42,755 students passed registering an overall pass percentage of 91.46%.

PSEB Class 12th Toppers

PSEB 12th 2026: District Toppers

Sukhneer Kaur is a student of Government Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Boha, Mansa district, Suhani Chauhan is from B.C.M. Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur Colony, Ludhiana, and Divanshi is from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, Ludhiana.

PSEB 12th 2026 Result: Stream-Wise Performance

PSEB 2026 Class XIIth: Gender-wise result

Steps to check PSEB 12th Result 2026

The Punjab School Education Board came into existence through a legislative enactment in November 1969 for the development and promotion of school education in the state of Punjab. In 1987, the Vidhan Sabha amended the Board’s Act to grant it autonomy. The scope of Board’s functions is very wide and covers almost every aspect/stage of school education.

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