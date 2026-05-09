Suvendu Adhikari sworn in as BJP's 1st Chief Minister in West Bengal



Suvendu Adhikari, once close aide of TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee but now in BJP, Saturday May 09, 2026 took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari, once close aide of TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee but now in BJP, Saturday May 09, 2026 took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

He is the first political to lead the right wing BJP government in West Bengal.

Suvendu Adhikari was chosen as the BJP party leader Friday following which he sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bengal in a swearing in ceremony held at the Brigade Parade Ground in the state capital Kolkata Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders were present during the ceremony.

The BJP formed the government in West Bengal after it defeated the Trinamool Congress in the 2026 assembly elections winning 207 of the total 293 (294) seats.

The swearing in ceremony was held after the Governor dissolved the West Bengal; assembly as Mamata Banerjee had refused to resign as Chief Minister, alleging rigging and "vote theft" in the 2026 elections.

Others who took oath as ministers in Suvendu Adhikari's cabinet included Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu, and Nishith Pramanik

Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to new WB CM Adhikari and the others at the ceremony today which is also the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, Asia's first Nobel laureate.

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