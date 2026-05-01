UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2026: Link, Steps to Download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is releasing on its official website 'upsc.gov.in' the admit card (hall ticket also called as e-admit card) of the candidates who have registered for the Civil Services Preliminary Exams 2026

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is releasing on its official website 'upsc.gov.in' the admit card (hall ticket also called as e-admit card) of the candidates who have registered for the Civil Services Preliminary Exams 2026.

As per the exam calendar, the UPSC Prelims 2026 exam will be held on Sunday May 24, 2026.

Last year the UPSC Prelims 2025 exam was conducted on May 25, 2025, and the admit card was released on May 14, 2025.

Assuming that the UPSC will follow the same trend as last year, the UPSC Prelims Admit Card should be released any time now.

What UPSC Prelims Notification Says About Admit Card?

The Union Public Services Commission has not confirmed any exact date and time to release the admit card. It just said, “The eligible candidates will be issued an e-Admit Card on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of examination.”

The UPSC further said that the candidates, who have opted for change of Scribe seven (07) days prior to the date of the examination, shall be issued e-Admit Card three (03) days prior to the date of examination.

Candidates should also note that the UPSC will not send the Prelims admit card by post or email. The candidates will be required to download the admit card from the UPSC official website.

Link, Steps to Download UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Admit Card

Go to the official website: " upsc.gov.in "

" Click on the link marked as "UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026" under the What's New section of the homepage

You will be redirected to the e-admit card login page

Enter your Registration ID or Roll Number

Fill in your Date of Birth and Captcha code

Submit the details to view the admit card

Download and save the document

Take a printout for exam day use

Important Exam Day Instructions

Candidates should note that entry into the exam centres will be closed 10 minute before the scheduled exam start time.

Candidates passing the Prelim Exam will be eligible for Civil Services Mains to be held from August 21 to 25, 2026. The final statge of selection in civil services is Personal Interview.

The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

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