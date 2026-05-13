US President Donald Trump arrives in China to a rousing welcome

U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday May 13, 2026 arrived in the Chinese capital Beijing where Chinese Vice President Han Zheng along with senior officials and hundreds of school students were present to greet him at the airport.

Beijing: U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday May 13, 2026 arrived in the Chinese capital Beijing where Chinese Vice President Han Zheng along with senior officials and hundreds of school students were present to greet him at the airport.

US President’s special carrier, Air Force One, landed in China, around two hours from now.

The U.S. delegation which landed in China with Trump included Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg and others.

On a positive note ahead of Trump Xi Summit Meeting, China changed Marco Rubio's Chinese name to allow him to bypass sanctions and enter the country as he was banned under his original name.

Trump's two-day visit agenda includes a summit meeting and one-on-one talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a visit to the Temple of Heaven, a state banquet, and further discussions.

Trump is visiting China amidst the US-Israeli war on Iran. Hence, besides trade and other issues, Iran war will be one of key points of discussion between Trump and Xi.

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