Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Postponed, Check New Date

The Kerala DHSE and Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) Class 12 (Plus Two) 2026 results, supposed to be declared today i.e. Friday May 22, 2026, have been postponed and delayed

Kerala Plus Result 2026: The Kerala DHSE and Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) Class 12 (Plus Two) 2026 results, supposed to be declared today i.e. Friday May 22, 2026, have been postponed and delayed.

The Kerala Plus Two (Class 12th) exam this year was conducted from March 6 to March 28, 2026 at various centres in India and abroad.

After successfully conducting the 12th board exam 2026, the Kerala DHSE was scheduled to announce the result today. The result declaration however has been postponed.

As per the new date, Kerala Plus Two or Class 12th board exam 2026 result will be declared on May 26, 2026.

"The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce the Plus Two (Class 12) results on May 26, 2026, at 3:00 PM", the board said.

After declaration, DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2026 will be available on official website - "keralaresults.nic.in".

Direct link to check Kerala Plus Two Result 2026

Click here to go to official website: " keralaresults.nic.in "

Click on the link markd with 'DHSE EXAM RESULTS - 2026'

Enter Roll Number and Date of Birth

Click on 'Submit' button to view "Kerala Board 12th Result 2026"

Download and Save your result for future reference.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2-26 are also available on other websites and apps including DigiLocker. The result will be uploaded on the official website and go live at 03:00 pm today, students should note.

Kerala 12th Plus Two Result of Previous Years

Kerala Plus Two or Class 12th result was announced on May 22, 2025 when the state had registered an overall pass rate of 77.81%. The Plus Two overall pass percentage in 2024 was 78.69%.

In 2023. Kerala had registered the overall pass percentage of 82.95%.

In 2022, Kerala Plus Two result was announced on June 21, 2022 when the state had registered the success rate of 83.87%.

The overall Pass Percentage in 2021 was 90.52. A total of136 schools, including 11 government schools, recorded 100 per cent pass percentage in 2021 .

The Kerala DHSE, Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) Class 12 (Plus Two) 2020 result was declared and announced by the Kersala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE Kerala) on July 15, 2020.

DHSE Kerala +2 Pass Percentage in 2020 was 85.13 - some less than 1% more than 2019 when the result was 84.33. Science stream result was 86.62 whereas Humanities and Commerce recorded 77.76 and 84.52 respectievly.

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