Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 - Direct Link to Check

Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: The Kerala DHSE, Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) Class 12 (Plus Two) 2022 results are set to be declared and announced by the Kersala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE Kerala) at 02:00 pm today i.e. Tuesday June 21, 2022 on keralaresults.nic.in.
1. Click here to go to official website: keralaresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link markd with 'DHSE EXAM RESULTS - 2022'.
3. Enter Roll Number and Date of Birth.
4. Click on 'Submit' button to view "Kerala Board 12th Result 2022".
5. Download and Save your result for future reference.
After declaration, DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2022 will be available on official website - "keralaresults.nic.in", and other websites and apps. The result will be uploaded on the official website and go live at 02:00 pm today.
Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results 2022 can also be chcked on these websites: www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.dhsekerala.gov.in, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.in, www.results.nic.in and www.educatinkerala.gov.in.
About 4L students appeared for DHSE Kerala Plus 2 examinations that were conducted from March 30 to April 22, 2022.
DHSE Kerala will publish today 12th result of Science, Arts, and Commerce all three streams. Along with the result, DHSE will also publish the dictrictwise results and toppers list.
The overall Pass Percentage in 2021 was 90.52. A total of136 schools, including 11 government schools, recorded 100 per cent pass percentage in 2021.
The Kerala DHSE, Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) Class 12 (Plus Two) 2020 result was declared and announced by the Kersala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE Kerala) on July 15, 2020.
DHSE Kerala +2 Pass Percentage in 2020 was 85.13 - some less than 1% more than 2019 when the result was 84.33. Science stream result was 86.62 whereas Humanities and Commerce recorded 77.76 and 84.52 respectievly.
