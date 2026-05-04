Jamia Millia Islamia 12th Result 2026 Announced: List of Toppers



The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced the Class 12th (Class XIIth) result 2026 along with the details of toppers

JMI Class 12th Result 2026: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced the Class 12th (Class XIIth) result 2026 along with the details of toppers.

Jamia Millia Islamia had conducted the Class XIIth board exam from February 16 to March 25, 2026.

After successfully conducting the JMI 12th board exam for over a month, the university declared the Class 12th result today i.e. May 04, 2026.

The JMI has declared the 2026 higher secondary school board exam results of all three streams i.e. Arts, Science and Commerce.

JMI Class 12 Toppers 2026

Science Stream Toppers

As per the JMI 12th Toppers List 2026 released today, Saima Rizwee from Jamia Senior Secondary School achieved the 1st position in the Science stream. Saima bagged 98.8% marks to come first in the JMI 12 board exam 2026.

Mohammed Kalim Ansari from Syed Abid Hussain Senior Secondary School came 2nd with 97.4%, whereas Mohammed Muaaz Alam from Jamia Senior Secondary School secured the 3rd rank with 97.2%.

Commerce Stream Toppers

Mohammed Sahil Saifi from Jamia Senior Secondary School topped the JMI 12th board exam in the Commerce stream, securing 97.4% marks.

Rukhsar Praveen and Laiba Ayubi, also from Jamia Senior Secondary School, jointly shared the second position with 97.2%, while Shayan Hasan Khan from Syed Abid Hussain Senior Secondary School secured the third position with 96.8%.

Arts Stream Toppers

In the Arts stream, Kashifa from Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School achieved the highest score in the exam with 98.2% marks.

Ilma Shameem from Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School and Haleema Perveen from Jamia Senior Secondary School both attained the 2nd position with 97.6% marks.

The 3rd position was jointly held by Samiya Sayeed and Sabeeha Naaz both from Syed Abid Hussain Senior Secondary School securing 96.8% marks.

JMI 12th Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

Out of all the students who participated in the exam, the overall pass percentage stood at 92% with girls outperforming boys in all three streams, Science, Arts, and Commerce for which the results were declared.

In Science stream, 94.84% of female students and 91.4% of male students succeeded in passing the examination.

In the Commerce stream, 92.77% of female students and 85.27% of male students cleared the exam, whereas in the Arts stream, 97.64% of female students and 88.77% of male students successfully passed the Board examination.

How to Check JMI 12th Result 2026

Students have the option to download their marksheets using a QR Code, which directs them to the official JMI school website.

Once on the JMI result website, students are required to enter their roll number and enrollment number.

The online window for any corrections will be accessible for three days, after which the final mark sheet will be released.

The marksheet may also be downloaded from the link given below:

http://jmiregular.ucanapply.com/examinationsystemjmi/schoolresult.php

The JMI 12th board exam of the year 2025-26 results were declared by the JMI Vice Chancellor Prof Mazhar Asif and Registrar JMI, Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi along with the Controller of Examinations, JMI, Prof. Ahteshamul Haque in the presence of university officials and Jamia School Principals.

The Jamia Millia had announced the Class 10 results on April 22, 2026.

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