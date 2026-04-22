Jamia Millia Islamia 10th Result 2026 Out: List of Toppers

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced the Class 10 result 2026 along with the details of toppers

JMI Class 10 Result 2026: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced the Class 10 result 2026 along with the details of toppers.

Jamia Millia Islamia had conducted the Class X board exam from February 18 to March 19, 2026.

After successfully conducting the JMI 10th board exam for over a month, the university declared the result today i.e. April 22, 2026.

The JMI has declared the 2026 secondary school board exam results 16 days earlier than last year. In 2025, JMI Class Xth board results were declared on May 08, 2025.

JMI Class 10 Toppers 2026

Md Fauzan from Syed Abid Hussain Senior Secondary School has topped the JMI 2026 Class 10 board examination securing 98.71 per cent.

Fauzan is followed by Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Arham who jointly secured at the 2nd position securing 98.43 per cent. Both the students are from Syed Abid Hussain Senior Secondary School.

Two girl students, Atiqua Zia and Ansari Zeenat Fatima from Syed Abid Hussain Senior Secondary School and Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School respectively, bagged the third position with 98.29 per cent in the Jamia Millia Class X results declared today.

How to Check JMI 10th Result 2026

Students can download their marksheets via the QR code shown above that will take them to the JMI school official website.

Once on the JMI website, the students need to enter their roll number and enrollment number to log-in and check their result.

Overall, a total of 669 candidates who appeared for the Class 10th boards, 660 candidates passed the examination with 489 securing the first division with distinction; 112 securing the first division; 48 obtaining the second division and only 11 passing with the third division.

Students should note that the correction window shall remain open for three days after which the final marksheet will be issued.

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